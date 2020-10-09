 Skip to main content
Carbondale Driver Services to re-open, library to temporarily close due to COVID-19
Carbondale

Carbondale Driver Services to re-open, library to temporarily close due to COVID-19

One Carbondale public service will reopen after a virus-related closure, while another temporarily closes because of COVID-19.

After an order to have its employees quarantine and the facility closed, the Carbondale Driver Services building will reopen Tuesday.

A news release from Secretary of State Jesse White’s Office Friday said the facility has been thoroughly cleaned. The shutdown was ordered by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department after an employee was found to have contracted COVID-19.

The Carbondale Library will temporarily be closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the facility. The release said virtual programs will still take place during the closure and there will be no late fees collected while the library is closed. The book drop box will be open. The release did not provide a reopening date.

The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

