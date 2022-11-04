Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 files intent to strike notice

The threat of a teachers’ strike is looming over the Carbondale elementary schools.

After considering the Board of Education’s most recent contract proposal on Thursday evening, the union representing teachers in Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. The notice allows the Carbondale teachers to legally declare a strike as early as Monday, Nov. 14.

“The membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of filing an intent to strike and we filed that paperwork this morning (Friday),” IEA-NEA spokesperson Bridget Shanahan told The Southern.

An intent to strike does not mean a walkout is eminent, as further negotiation sessions may be scheduled during the 10-calendar-day period. Should an agreement not be reached, union membership would have to hold another vote to strike.

Teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year. Negotiations between the school district and the teachers, represented by the Carbondale Education Association, which is affiliated with the Illinois Education Association and National Education Association, have been ongoing since late May, resulting in tentative agreements on several issues in June, but the two sides have not come to agreement on a number of issues, mostly financial in nature.

In a public filing last month, the union called the school district’s offer at the time “unrealistic.”

“They propose not to increase, but to reduce current teacher benefits. Insurance costs have increased by a minimum of $1,200 yearly, and the district proposes to contribute only an additional $120 yearly, saddling teachers with an additional $1,080 in insurance costs per year,” the union wrote in its Oct. 21 public posting.

The union said some teachers pay out the equivalent of 50% of their salary for insurance. Previous contracts have included a fixed dollar amount for single-coverage hospitalization insurance. The union is asking the district to cover 85-90% of this insurance. The latest district offer is $840-$850 per month toward insurance.

The union is asking for a 2.75% salary increase for this academic year and 2.25% increases in each of the following two years. The board’s Oct. 14 public posting showed a proposed 1.25% raise in each of the next two years as well as vertical steps on the district’s salary schedule, which are built-in raises equating to as much as 9.25% annually for some educators and at least 2.25% for all teachers.

The district reported that 78% of its annual budget goes toward salaries for teachers, staff, administrators and substitutes.

According to the Illinois Report Card recently released by the Illinois State Board of Education, the average teacher salary in the district is $71,054, the third highest in The Southern’s 18 county readership area, trailing only Nashville Community High School District No. 99 and Marion Community Unit School District No. 2.

The district’s proposed contract reduces a long-standing five-year salary incentive to a three-year plan. The union calls the change an “untenable slashing of income” and points out that one Board of Education member is a former teacher who benefits from the five-year incentive. The district said three years is a more common approach in other area districts.

A union spokeswoman said her organization’s 134 teachers also are looking for better communication from administrators and better working conditions.

“We've been working in a toxic environment and due to this toxic working environment, we are experiencing a large amount of turnover. So we're losing quality educators,” explained Regional Council Representative Cecile McCarron, who has taught in the district for more than 30 years. “When we have fewer educators, other teachers are forced to pick up work. It adds extra responsibility and it’s just stress to the system.”

The ISBE report card shows a three-year average teacher retention rate – teachers returning to the same school – for the district is 89%. The union is also asking for additional compensation for lunch and extra duty assignments, more planning periods and adjustments in class size.

“We are fighting to keep class sizes equitable among classes.” McCarron said. “Right now some students are in classes with double or triple the number of students in other classes. All of our students deserve smaller classes as we know smaller classes makes better learning environments for our children.”

Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Board of Education President Catherine Field said she understands each body’s position.

“Unions exist to get the best deal they can for their people and the board aims to be the best advocate for the taxpayers it can be,” she said. “We want our people to be fairly compensated.”

She said she hopes the impasse is resolved soon.

“There are more than just the two negotiating teams at the table, figuratively. The children are there, their families, the taxpayers, the administrators, staff and the community as a whole. Everybody has a stake in the outcome and we want it to be fair to everybody,” Field said.

To that point, McCarron agreed.

“We have such a great desire to come to an agreement. We want to put our students first and foremost,” she said.