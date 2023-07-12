The work of John Major, a longtime educator and administrator in the Carbondale Elementary School district, is being recognized with a pair of honors this week.

During a ceremony set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, the district will dedicate the John Major Learning Center at Carbondale Middle School, recognizing Major for 53 years as a teacher, dean of students and board member. The honor comes on the day designated by the city council as “John Major Day” in the City of Carbondale.

Major said he was taken aback by learning of the honors.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was dumfounded by it all.”

In seeing the signage above the Learning Center doors featuring his name and picture, he continued to be amazed.

“How about that?” he said with a grin before reaching for his own cellphone to snap a picture.

District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis said the honor is one Major has earned in a variety of roles.

“He leads from a place in his heart, which is all about the kids,” she said. “You always know where he stands and where his heart is. He’s not afraid to make tough decisions.”

She added that Major’s knowledge of the district – and his perspective as a member of the board of education, a teacher and as an administrator – has been very valuable.

“If you want to weigh a decision or try something, he can give you the full history of what has happened in the past. He’ll say if it didn’t go well, but he also isn’t afraid to say let’s give it a shot.”

Major, a native of Carbondale, taught math at the former Lincoln Junior High School (the current location of the Carbondale Public Safety Center). He taught for 24 years before being named dean of students at Lincoln and then at Carbondale Middle School (which replaced Lincoln). He retired in 2005. A year later, he was elected to the board of education, where he served in a variety of roles for 16 years.

“I never missed a board meeting,” he added, proudly.

Major said he not only relishes the honor, but also his role in the elementary district.

“This district has always been good to me. This district was good to my children and I always wanted to give back. I think I accomplished my goal,” he said. “I made a commitment to the district and I tried to follow through on that.”

Pavelonis said naming the facility after Major is a special honor and one that he deserves.

“He’s always been about pushing the district forward and it’s never been about him,” she added. “For us to be able to do this is a true joy.”

The ceremony dedicating the John Major Learning Center at Carbondale Middle School is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the school, 1150 E. Grand Ave.

