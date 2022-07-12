Carbondale explores tourism promotion options

The Carbondale City Council is taking a look at farming out tourism promotion to an organization outside of the community.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, representatives of Southernmost Illinois Tourism and Illinois South Tourism outlined the promotion efforts for the areas they serve and presented ways that their agencies could serve Carbondale. Both were invited as the city is exploring alternatives or modifications to efforts provided by Carbondale Tourism, a non-profit organization partially funded through contracts with the city. Carbondale pre-pandemic budgets for tourism exceeded $300,000 annually; in recent years it has been less than one-half of that amount.

Information presented to the council included a comparison of similar-sized communities and their budget outlays for tourism services. Previously, council members have indicated tourism officials should do more to promote the Carbondale Super Block as a potential location for sporting events and tourism.

Carol Huffman, executive director of Southernmost Illinois tourism said the Anna-based organization handles tourism marketing and promotion for the lower ten counties of Illinois, including Jackson County. City Councilman Jeff Doherty noted that Carbondale is not included in promotional material produced by the organization.

“Because Carbondale is in our service area, it makes sense to form a stronger, better relationship with the city,” she said. “We’ve been marketing mostly to leisure travelers; we haven’t done much with sports marketing, just because we don’t have an infrastructure for that, but that certainly can change,” she said.

Huffman currently is the agency’s only employee, but she said the bureau has contract agreements with other companies for social media, photography and digital marketing.

Darlene Chapman, president of Illinois South Tourism, said her organization is a membership-based convention and tourism bureau, funded by state tourism dollars, advertising sales and by memberships – communities, organizations and businesses which utilize the agency for marketing efforts.

The organization covers 21 counties in a band across the south-central portion of the state including Randolph, Perry, Hamilton and White.

Andy Waterman, communications director for Illinois South, said his agency has social media followers from all over the state including significant audiences from the St. Louis and Chicago areas. He added that the organization has the largest TikTok subscriber base of any Illinois tourism bureau.

“When people see our content, they do it and that’s what we love,” Waterman said. “Tourism is not just heads and beds anymore; its travel for food, it is travel for experiences. I think Carbondale would be a great fit for us to promote as well.”

The presentations were only informational in nature, designed to give the council members an opportunity to consider options and provide city staff members with feedback for possible consideration. Representatives of Carbondale Tourism were unable to present because of a scheduling conflict. Council members asked that Carbondale Tourism presents at a future meeting.

“I view this topic as still being in the exploratory phase. This does not have to be a this-or-that choice. This is an opportunity to create a really unique approach,” Councilman Lee Fronabarger said following the presentations. He suggested a hybrid model utilizing a local tourism bureau and a regional agency should be considered.

"I don’t want to keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing,” Mayor Mike Henry said. “We need to be highly involved in social media and that takes a professional. I think it is time that Carbondale takes a very professional approach. We can’t keep doing what we have been doing because it hasn’t been successful.”

In other business, the council approved a Tax Increment Financing agreement with Thipkhosithkun Enterprises for a redevelopment project which will allow Carbondale Cycle to move from its current location at 303 S. Illinois Ave. to 126 S. Illinois Ave. The move is necessary because of planned development of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. Under the agreement, the city will reimburse the developer for costs affiliated with the purchase and renovation of the building.

The city also annexed the Bonnie Brae subdivision, located near Wood and Lake Roads.