Carbondale extends tax deadline for businesses amid COVID closures, owners are hoping for more

"While that is great that they are postponing them, it would go a lot further if they would have forgiveness for this quarter,” said Leah Maciell, co-owner of Cristaudo’s.

Many utility services are doing the same delayed payment plan, she said, so it is shaping up to be a big, big bill come the end of May.

Lo said other forms of aid are available, but these mostly come in the form of business loans, which, again, only really help short term — he said these add to the monthly obligations of a business.

Doug Robinson, co-owner of Keepers Quarters in Carbondale, agreed. He said this money could be used to pay employees at least a little bit. But, he questioned whether restaurants would be able to make enough in the next few weeks to earn this amount back before it comes due.

Mitchell said he and the city are sympathetic to this. “We totally understand,” Mitchell said.

He said the city wanted to act quickly and this was the best it could do without needing City Council to take action. This is significant because the next scheduled City Council meeting is not until April 14.

All Carbondale’s council members said they see the problem and none said they weren’t willing to discuss tax relief.