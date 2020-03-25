Carbondale extends tax deadline for businesses amid COVID closures, owners are hoping for more

CARBONDALE — It’s been more than a week since the state mandated restaurants be closed for dine-in service and, in an effort to help ease some of the burden, the City of Carbondale has pushed back the date its food and beverage taxes are due.
The first weekend of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "stay-at-home" order is over, but there are still a lot of questions about who and what is deemed essential, and therefore exempt from the order.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a number of emergency measures for state residents and businesses in order to fight the spreading COVID-19 virus. This included a stay at home order and the order about businesses.
On Wednesday, the city announced the extension on its website — the Municipal Motor Fuel Tax and Municipal Hotel/Motel Tax are both due April 30, while the food and beverage and package liquor taxes are now due May 20.
“We’re searching for anything we can do to help … all of our businesses are struggling,” Carbondale’s Economic Development Director Steve Mitchell said Wednesday.
The measure was appreciated, but local business owners say the hurt goes well beyond a delayed tax payment.
“If you want to be supportive of your local restaurants, you'll not collect this tax,” said William Lo, general manager of New Kahala in Carbondale.
Not long after Pritzker announced the temporary closure of Illinois restaurants, Lo started a petition asking the city to forgive the current quarter’s food and beverage and package liquor taxes. Lo and others said this most recent effort is nice, but doesn’t help cash flow — the money will still be due, even if it’s in late May.
"While that is great that they are postponing them, it would go a lot further if they would have forgiveness for this quarter,” said Leah Maciell, co-owner of Cristaudo’s.
Many utility services are doing the same delayed payment plan, she said, so it is shaping up to be a big, big bill come the end of May.
Lo said other forms of aid are available, but these mostly come in the form of business loans, which, again, only really help short term — he said these add to the monthly obligations of a business.
Doug Robinson, co-owner of Keepers Quarters in Carbondale, agreed. He said this money could be used to pay employees at least a little bit. But, he questioned whether restaurants would be able to make enough in the next few weeks to earn this amount back before it comes due.
Mitchell said he and the city are sympathetic to this. “We totally understand,” Mitchell said.
He said the city wanted to act quickly and this was the best it could do without needing City Council to take action. This is significant because the next scheduled City Council meeting is not until April 14.
All Carbondale’s council members said they see the problem and none said they weren’t willing to discuss tax relief.
“It all sounds really good and, of course, I’d be willing to listen to whatever proposals anyone has,” Councilperson Carolin Harvey said. However, she added that the city still has to be able to operate. “But as a city government, if we are depending on those funds to operate the city — I guess it’s a chicken and egg kind of thing: Can you do one and not the other?”
Councilperson Jeff Doherty, along with councilpersons Adam Loos, Lee Fronebarger and Tom Grant, said they wanted to wait and see what options are going to be offered by the state and federal governments before making any big decisions.
“However we can help them out we should,” Doherty said. “At the same time, we aren’t the federal government, we don’t print the money.”
Until all these details about aid packages are worked out, Grant said there’s nothing wrong with pushing the pause button on collecting some taxes.
“We can always push that date even further out if need be,” he said.
Councilperson Jessica Bradshaw was the most direct about her option. “I think it’s a good idea,” Bradshaw said about tax forgiveness for local restaurants.
Cody Moake, the Marion Mayor’s chief of staff, said Marion does not have all the same taxes Carbondale does — it does not have a food and beverage tax, for example. However, he said, like Carbondale, it was pushing back the city's hotel/motel tax due date in order to offer some relief.
There are options for relief coming from the state and federal levels, too. During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Pritzker announced a laundry list of aid programs aimed across different sectors in the economy that are suffering because of precautionary closures.
One of the programs, the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, sets aside $20 million to support small businesses in suburban and rural counties across the state. It will provide grants of up to $25,000 to small businesses in communities served by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Office of Community Development.
A news release from the governor’s office announced the programs Wednesday. It said the grants will offer businesses of up to 50 employees the opportunity to partner with their local governments to obtain grants of up to $25,000 in working capital. The program redeploys Community Development Block Grant funds to support local small businesses.
The release said applications will be available on DCEO’s website by Friday, March 27. The grants will be offered on a rolling basis.
In Washington, congressional leaders and the White House are reportedly close to a deal on a $2 trillion relief bill that, among many things, will send checks directly to many Americans and increase unemployment offerings for many who found themselves out of work because of the response to the virus.
A Washington Post article Wednesday said the bill would “expand eligibility and offer workers an additional $600 a week for four months, on top of what state unemployment programs pay.”
An Associated Press roundup of the stimulus bill said “$350 billion would be provided for small businesses to keep making payroll. Companies with 500 or fewer employees could tap up to $10 million each in forgivable small business loans to keep paychecks flowing.”
