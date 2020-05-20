Carbondale Farmer's Market to return to open-air format Saturday, but with restrictions

Stahlheber said vendors will be doing their part to manage their stalls safely, wearing masks and keeping things clean. But, she added, public cooperation is key.

Sweitzer said the popularity of the drive-up market, which saw as many as 350 cars on a given Saturday, made him and others realize that the model wasn’t sustainable. Wait times could exceed a 90 minutes and even reach two hours.

“That really amazed me that they would stay that long in the line,” Sweitzer said.

However, he could tell it wasn’t ideal for many.

“You could just read it in their faces,” Sweitzer said of customer frustration, adding that he thought they hid it pretty well.

Sweitzer said finding a way to get the market as close to normal as possible was important not just for customer satisfaction but for financial reasons, too. He said of the four markets his farm goes to each week, Carbondale’s is the biggest. He said for many vendors, their farm is their primary source of income.

That said, he was impressed with the support the community showed in those seven weeks the market was drive-through only. He said it was “really cool” to see cars backed up to Illinois 13, all waiting to get into the market.