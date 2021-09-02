Carbondale gets $25,000 boost for first dog park on Sunset Drive

CARBONDALE — The nonprofit behind the city's first dog park says Carbondale has been selected for a $25,000 grant to help fund the project.
Numerous cities or towns had been battling it out over the past month to win the grant in a competition put on by PetSafe, a global leader in pet product solutions.
"Our small town came in third place (out of 5), a testament to the way Southern Illinoisans pull together for worthy causes. FCDP is deeply grateful to everyone who voted for the dog park. It's your park too!" Jane Adams, executive board president for Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, said in a news release.
The "Bark For Your Park" contest ran from Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.
This grant will allow Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks to complete the 2 1/2 acre dog park that is under construction at Parrish Park, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, in Carbondale, according to the release.
The completed dog park will have an ADA friendly walkway from the parking lot to the shelter, small and large dog fields with a water fountain and spray fountain in each field, three "sally port" entry gates as well as maintenance gates, a boulder field and other play features, an event area outside the east gate, and landscaping to screen the dog park from the Parrish School playground and adjacent soccer fields.
Carbondale’s dog park will highlight natural features such as boulders, tree stumps, and beautiful, ecologically-beneficial native landscaping to screen the park from the nearby school yard and soccer field, the group has said.
Nonprofit leaders have long said Carbondale's first dog park would not have been possible if not for generous donors.
Adams previously told The Southern said the park will be the largest dog park in the region, and one of the only few with water fountains.
"Through the generous support of the community, the Parrish Park dog park is being built without use of any tax money," she said.
John A. Logan's Construction program is building the walkway and shelter; the Plumbers Union Apprenticeship Program will install the fountains; Asaturian Eaton has provided surveying and site engineering; Arthur Agency provided design work; Thad Heckman, Architect, created the concept drawings; and E.T. Simonds and Mark Mathis Excavating prepared the site.
The Egyptian Board of Realtors donated the water fountains; the City of Carbondale laid the water lines; Pure Pet, Indian Creek Kennel, and Banterra Bank donated benches; the Carbondale and Murphysboro Walmarts made grants for the project; and many individual donors, including Glenn and Jo Poshard and other anonymous large donors, made this project possible, Adams said in a release.
The nonprofit is working with the Carbondale Park District to maintain the park, which the district will own and insure. The FCDP was incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization in the spring of 2017.
The group's "wish list" can be found on Friends of Carbondale Dog Park's website https://cdaledogparks.org/donate/.
More information about the local project can be found at cdaledogparks.org and on Facebook.