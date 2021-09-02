Carbondale gets $25,000 boost for first dog park on Sunset Drive

CARBONDALE — The nonprofit behind the city's first dog park says Carbondale has been selected for a $25,000 grant to help fund the project.

Numerous cities or towns had been battling it out over the past month to win the grant in a competition put on by PetSafe, a global leader in pet product solutions.

"Our small town came in third place (out of 5), a testament to the way Southern Illinoisans pull together for worthy causes. FCDP is deeply grateful to everyone who voted for the dog park. It's your park too!" Jane Adams, executive board president for Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, said in a news release.

The "Bark For Your Park" contest ran from Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.

This grant will allow Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks to complete the 2 1/2 acre dog park that is under construction at Parrish Park, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, in Carbondale, according to the release.