Carbondale gymnastics gym wins $500K prize

CARBONDALE — Jessica Jiminez, the owner of Ultimate Gymnastics in Carbondale, and cheer director Jen Melton went from scheduling classes this week to trying to figure out the best way to spend up to a half a million dollars.

Through an online vote and two promotional videos, the gym on 220 West Chestnut Street beat hundreds of other places for the $500,000 Cheer Gym Extreme Makeover. Ultimate Gymnastics created a nine-minute video promoting the gym, and then got into the top 10 through online voting on Facebook.

"Everybody just shared it, like our clients, but there were people who shared it that don't even have kids that come to the gym," Jiminez said. "The chamber (of commerce), which I'm a part of, they shared it. CIL, WSIL, they all did something about it, so there was a lot of community effort on that."

After the gym got into the top three, it had to send in another video with a virtual tour of the gym and interviews with athletes and coaches. Jiminez and the gym's community found out they won Saturday. The money can go to entrance fees for cheer competitions for their four teams, new uniforms, new choreography, and some additions to the facility Jiminez bought in 2004.

"We're hoping to get a new floor, new trampolines, and they'll also do some painting, and stuff like that for us," she said.

The gym trains four competitive cheer teams, with possibly a fifth this year, with kids aged 5 years old all the way up to high school age. They also have several competitive gymnastics teams, but the money doesn't apply to them.

