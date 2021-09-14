Carbondale has $7.8 million in COVID relief — and city leaders have to decide how to spend it

Maxwell said the center wants to provide basketball, baseball, gardening and music programs for community youth.

During the meeting's comment period, two community members suggested using the money to address homelessness. They were Karen Knodt, pastor at First Christian Church and Diana Sussman, the library director and a board member of the Warming Center and Carbondale United.

“The warming center recently recorded 88 requests in a week for shelter that they had to turn away,” Knodt said.

She said another organization had to turn away 751 families last year that they could not serve.

“And with the end of the eviction moratoria, we face an even bigger crisis in homelessness,” she said.

Mayor Mike Henry suggested using the funds to fix the HVAC system and make other repairs to the Eurma C. Hayes Center.

“This is their last best chance to bring that building back and Mr. Wills, I've spoken with him recently, I spoke with the contractor for the HVAC systems, they're probably going to get a 7-9% increase on equipment costs,” Henry said. “I would like to see the city do at least half of that.”