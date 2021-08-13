Carbondale high school welcomes students back in unique fashion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want our students to feel welcome when they come back to school and to help them ease the transition back into the building. In many ways, for some students it has been like being on spring break since March 2020,” she said. “We want them to have a great first day and get back into the groove of things.”

Booth said plans were to “ease in to things,” with a half-day of classes on Friday, especially considering those two class years include about 500 students.

Students were surprised by the welcome.

“That was intense, to say the least,” said Aiden Murphy, a junior from DeSoto. “This was unexpected, but nice to see the teachers and it’s good to be back.”

Thomas said he is thankful for the opportunity to greet students again.

“We’re looking for a normal year. We lost a lot of that last year and it created an empty feeling for a lot of us. We hope our students appreciate this and just know that they are welcomed in a way that says this year is going to be a lot different than the last one for sure,” he said.

