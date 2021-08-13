Carbondale high school welcomes students back in unique fashion

In an atmosphere that seemed more like graduation than the first day of school, administrators and teachers at Carbondale Community High School welcomed students back to campus Friday with cheers, noisemakers, music and applause.
Dressed in matching CCHS T-shirts, ringing cowbells and holding signs with messages of “We love our Terriers” and “Together is our favorite place to be,” more than two dozen faculty and staff lined the sidewalk leading into the school, welcoming each student back.
“We just want our students to know that we are excited and thankful that they are back with us full time,” said CCHS Principal Ryan Thomas. “It’s emotional for us. It was hard to connect with kids last year during the pandemic, so it is nice to have them all back.”
For about half of the student body, the event was more of a “welcome” than a “welcome back." Carbondale Community High School adopted a hybrid learning model during the 2020-21 school year in which students either participated in remote learning or attended shortened days at the school.
“We basically have two years’ of students who’ve never attended a full day of school at CCHS before. Of course, our freshmen are new and many of our sophomores weren’t here or were here very little,” explained CCHS Superintendent Daniel Booth.
Teacher Brandi Jones said the effort was all about appreciating students.
“We want our students to feel welcome when they come back to school and to help them ease the transition back into the building. In many ways, for some students it has been like being on spring break since March 2020,” she said. “We want them to have a great first day and get back into the groove of things.”
Booth said plans were to “ease in to things,” with a half-day of classes on Friday, especially considering those two class years include about 500 students.
Students were surprised by the welcome.
“That was intense, to say the least,” said Aiden Murphy, a junior from DeSoto. “This was unexpected, but nice to see the teachers and it’s good to be back.”
Thomas said he is thankful for the opportunity to greet students again.
“We’re looking for a normal year. We lost a lot of that last year and it created an empty feeling for a lot of us. We hope our students appreciate this and just know that they are welcomed in a way that says this year is going to be a lot different than the last one for sure,” he said.