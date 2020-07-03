Carbondale housing development renamed 'Tyler Young Jr. Estates' in honor of retired executive director

During Thursday’s dedication ceremony, Young said he lived for many years on Carbondale’s northeast side, and said it was an honor to have a housing complex named for him. “This is a very emotional time,” he said.

Young was born in New Madrid, Missouri, and moved to Carbondale with his family as a teenager in 1960. He graduated from Attucks High School in 1963 and then enrolled at Southern Illinois University on a scholarship. Prior to finishing his undergraduate degree, and with the U.S.’s involvement in the Vietnam War in full swing, Young put his educational pursuits on hold and enlisted in the Air Force. Young said his dad, who served in the U.S. Army for 29 years, was “military to the core,” and he was looking for direction in his life. He spent four years in the military working stateside as a missile electrician at the McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, home of the 381st Strategic Missile Wing.

“We had to keep those missiles ready to fire, ready to go, if in fact they ever needed to do that,” he said.

After the service, Young returned to Carbondale, and to SIU. He joined the housing authority as a housing manager after earning his undergraduate degree. His thought was that he would work there until he landed a teaching position. But plans changed.