Carbondale housing development renamed 'Tyler Young Jr. Estates' in honor of retired executive director

CARBONDALE — Officials gathered on Thursday to dedicate a housing development in northeast Carbondale to Tyler Young Jr., who retired from the Jackson County Housing Authority this week after 45 years of service.
Young, who was the agency’s executive director for the past 26 years, said he has been “truly blessed” by a long and fruitful career and called his retirement “bittersweet.”
“It’s been a part of my life for a long time and I love working with people, and I love interacting with people and I try to help people,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to it.”
The newly named “Tyler Young Jr. Estates” encompasses 44 public housing apartments located throughout the neighborhood, near Fisher and Russell streets, at Sycamore Street and near Robert A. Stalls Avenue and Willow Street.
Brigitta Mac-Rizzo, who replaced Young as executive director as of Wednesday, said the dedication of the building is meant to thank Young “for all the thousands of little things that you did every day to keep our residents safe and the employees well.”
Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs also bestowed Young with an “Award of Merit” for his long service to the community. “He’s been a good friend. He’s been a good friend to the housing authority. And he’s certainly been a good friend to the police department,” Grubbs said.
During Thursday’s dedication ceremony, Young said he lived for many years on Carbondale’s northeast side, and said it was an honor to have a housing complex named for him. “This is a very emotional time,” he said.
Young was born in New Madrid, Missouri, and moved to Carbondale with his family as a teenager in 1960. He graduated from Attucks High School in 1963 and then enrolled at Southern Illinois University on a scholarship. Prior to finishing his undergraduate degree, and with the U.S.’s involvement in the Vietnam War in full swing, Young put his educational pursuits on hold and enlisted in the Air Force. Young said his dad, who served in the U.S. Army for 29 years, was “military to the core,” and he was looking for direction in his life. He spent four years in the military working stateside as a missile electrician at the McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, home of the 381st Strategic Missile Wing.
“We had to keep those missiles ready to fire, ready to go, if in fact they ever needed to do that,” he said.
After the service, Young returned to Carbondale, and to SIU. He joined the housing authority as a housing manager after earning his undergraduate degree. His thought was that he would work there until he landed a teaching position. But plans changed.
He received a call about a teacher opening about six months after he started his job at the housing authority. By then, Young had developed a new interest: helping secure housing for Jackson County’s low-income families.
Not long after he arrived, he began climbing the ladder. He was named assistant to the director, which then morphed to assistant director. In 1994, he was named director — a position he held until Tuesday, his last day at the housing authority. Young said that the world of affordable housing is fraught with challenges, but also rewarding. “I’ve seen some changes, certainly,” he said. For one thing, Congress has significantly reduced the direct funding that housing authorities rely on for major repairs over the past two decades. Major rehabilitation work or building new subsidized housing is much more complex than it once was, relying increasingly on private sector partnerships and labyrnathine financial deals.
“Basically, one of the HUD people told me directly, the government is trying to get out of public housing. Well, I don’t know if they can actually do that but one of the things they are trying to do is spend less money in subsidized public housing,” Young said of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency that oversees local housing authorities.
Though there are many challenges to the job, the housing authority fills a critical need in Jackson County, providing housing to about 1,100 families in public housing or via the Housing Choice Voucher program commonly known as Section 8. Qualified renters generally pay about 30% of their income toward rent, allowing people with low wages to maintain a budget for other necessities.
“It would be very difficult for a lot of families if they didn’t have public housing,” he said. “They still have to be able to buy food and they have other expenses as well.”
Young said that he and his wife, Beverly Hardnett Young, had planned to travel upon his retirement. COVID-19 has delayed those plans, though they hope to go exploring when it’s safe. In the meantime, Young said he plans to take it easy for a few days, but said he has plenty awaiting to keep him busy. “My wife has a list, I think,” he joked.
