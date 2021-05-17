Carbondale improves city's 'bikeability' with new Oakland Avenue bike lanes

CARBONDALE — Celebrating the small things is important, especially when they are part of something bigger.

Carbondale officials did just that Monday as they commemorated the opening of bike lanes along Oakland Avenue.

In 2015, the city made a commitment to incorporate bike lanes and other inclusive transportation features wherever possible. This meant trying to build in these features as roadwork needed completed.

Over the last year, students and other visitors to Carbondale have certainly noticed the immense work being done on Oakland Avenue near Chautauqua Road.

But the scene was quite different Monday with the ribbon cutting officially opening the new, bike-friendly roadway — timed to coincide with National Bike Month this May.

Where once there were cars lined up at the corner of Oakland and Chautauqua, Monday there were wide-open streets with plenty of space for cyclists to navigate the roadway. Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry and others said every time the city improves the city’s bikeability it also improves the city’s quality of life and boosts the economy.