Carbondale improves city's 'bikeability' with new Oakland Avenue bike lanes

CARBONDALE — Celebrating the small things is important, especially when they are part of something bigger.
Carbondale officials did just that Monday as they commemorated the opening of bike lanes along Oakland Avenue.
In 2015, the city made a commitment to incorporate bike lanes and other inclusive transportation features wherever possible. This meant trying to build in these features as roadwork needed completed.
Over the last year, students and other visitors to Carbondale have certainly noticed the immense work being done on Oakland Avenue near Chautauqua Road.
But the scene was quite different Monday with the ribbon cutting officially opening the new, bike-friendly roadway — timed to coincide with National Bike Month this May.
Where once there were cars lined up at the corner of Oakland and Chautauqua, Monday there were wide-open streets with plenty of space for cyclists to navigate the roadway. Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry and others said every time the city improves the city’s bikeability it also improves the city’s quality of life and boosts the economy.
Molly Maxwell, a planner with the city and its bike czar, said while six-tenths-of-a-mile of new bike lanes may not seem like the biggest deal, celebrating it has value. When potential visitors or prospective residents see stories and announcements about bike improvements it can really point to the city’s work to improve the lives of its citizens.
Southern Illinois University Law School assistant professor Sheila Simon said she bikes to work every day of the week and was thrilled with the improvements.
She said her regular commute is now “much safer.” She also said it also connects campus to the closest grocery store, the Schnucks market to the north.
Maxwell said while she couldn’t take any credit for the Oakland bike lanes project, which was already underway when she was hired about 18 months ago, she said it still is good to see progress on the city’s overall goal to be more bike-friendly.
Simon said the Oakland bike lanes aren’t a huge stretch of road, yet another reminder for motorists to expect to see bikers, something Simon said many drivers already do in Carbondale.
This isn’t the only expansion of bike lanes the city is looking forward to. Maxwell said it is currently waiting on word for grant money that will continue work on the proposed bike route along Route 13 that will connect Murphysboro to Carbondale, limiting the amount of time cyclists would have to ride next to cars.
Ben Newman is SIU’s police chief and he said any time bike lanes can be added, it’s a plus.
“Designated bike (lanes) adds to the safety of bicyclists,” Newman said Monday.
He said it can add to student life as well. However, he said newcomers to Carbondale or to Illinois should review cyclists' rights have under the law — But the laws extend to cyclists — and they should know their responsibilities, too, Newman said.
Maxwell said those interested in keeping up with the city's bike initiatives should visit bikecarbondaleil.com.
