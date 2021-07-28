 Skip to main content
Carbondale issues COVID-19 mask policy for City Hall following new CDC guidance
Carbondale issues COVID-19 mask policy for City Hall following new CDC guidance

123120-nws-vaccine-1.jpg

Dr. Andy Riffey, a physician with SIU Student Health Services, receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic for area health care workers on Dec. 30, 2020, at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. 

 Byron Hetzler

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify who this mask policy affects.

The city of Carbondale has issued a new mask policy for City Hall employees and visitors, citing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases locally that's prompted Jackson County to be categorized as an area of "high transmission," according to a news release. 

The updated federal mask guidance, released Tuesday, recommends that when indoors, individuals are required to wear a face-covering and maintain six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status, the city said. 

The city of Carbondale will require all employees and visitors to wear a face-covering inside city buildings, the release stated. 

“I understand that getting vaccinated is a very personal choice. If you or someone you know are vaccine-hesitant, please reconsider, speak with your friends who have been vaccinated, and get additional information from your healthcare providers,” Mayor Mike Henry said. 

The city of Carbondale will continue to evaluate COVID protocols and adjust accordingly until the pandemic is officially over.

