Carbondale lab designated coronavirus testing facility

Hagston said health departments are currently not conducting COVID-19 testing — he said this would be done by health care providers. The reason behind this comes from an abundance of caution. Hagston said certain protective equipment has to be worn by the person taking the samples, and, ideally, the testing would be done in a room that has negative air pressure, which would prevent potentially contaminated air from going to other rooms.

The opening of Carbondale’s lab for COVID-19 testing could speed up test results for patients. Currently, Hagston and Eldridge said, samples are taken by a local health care professional and then sent to the IDPH lab in Chicago. If the test comes back positive, it will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Again, this isn’t likely for most living in the state. However, this doesn’t minimize the need for preventative measures. Hagston said covering a cough, staying home when sick and washing hands properly are all key methods of prevention.

“They really do provide that main layer of protection,” he said.