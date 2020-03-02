Carbondale lab designated coronavirus testing facility

CARBONDALE — As the state works to curb any potential health impacts posed by novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, Carbondale has been tapped as a designated state testing location.
The announcement came Friday as state officials gave details on their plan to respond to the global health threat. As previously reported by Capital News Illinois, Carbondale’s Illinois Department of Public Health lab was one of three locations, including Chicago and Springfield, that will be available to test samples gathered by health care providers. The lab is located on South Oakland Avenue.
Health officials say a person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth suspected case in the state and spouse of the third patient, whose case was announced over the weekend.
Bart Hagston, Administrator at Jackson County Health Department, and Carrie Eldridge, public information officer for the IDPH Region 5, talked with The Southern about the testing facilities, as well as the realities of the spread of the virus in the region.
“The risk of contracting seasonal flu is much greater,” Hagston said. However, he said, if someone exhibits symptoms — flu-like symptoms as well as a fever, cough and shortness of breath — they should call their health care provider. Likely, he said, the provider will conduct an over-the-phone diagnostic before having someone come in for testing.
Eldridge said hospitals and other care providers would try and rule out any other conditions before running tests for COVID-19. However, if testing is necessary, she said they would likely take a nasal swab and then also a swab of mucus from the lower respiratory system.
You have free articles remaining.
Hagston said health departments are currently not conducting COVID-19 testing — he said this would be done by health care providers. The reason behind this comes from an abundance of caution. Hagston said certain protective equipment has to be worn by the person taking the samples, and, ideally, the testing would be done in a room that has negative air pressure, which would prevent potentially contaminated air from going to other rooms.
The opening of Carbondale’s lab for COVID-19 testing could speed up test results for patients. Currently, Hagston and Eldridge said, samples are taken by a local health care professional and then sent to the IDPH lab in Chicago. If the test comes back positive, it will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Again, this isn’t likely for most living in the state. However, this doesn’t minimize the need for preventative measures. Hagston said covering a cough, staying home when sick and washing hands properly are all key methods of prevention.
“They really do provide that main layer of protection,” he said.
According to the CDC website, the proper method for washing hands begins with wetting the hands and applying and lathering soap. This is followed by scrubbing the hands — the back of the hands, between fingers and under nails — for 20 seconds. Then rinse with clean water. Hagston said using hot or warm water is good during the process because it helps cut grease.
Illinois has had relatively few cases of the virus, with only the fourth presumptive positive — a diagnosis that needs a second confirmation from the CDC — on Monday. According to a news release from the IDPH, the person is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case, a man in his 70s. The release said the woman is complying with quarantine conditions.
The news release also said the virus does not appear to be quickly spreading in the U.S. and also said “officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading.”
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports