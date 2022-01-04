Carbondale leaders eye $2.6 million downtown entertainment venue

CARBONDALE — City leaders are eyeing state grant dollars to build an entertainment and event plaza as part of a larger effort to bring new traffic and investments to the downtown area as well as improve the residents’ quality of life, according to Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.

“We’re really looking at improving the quality of life for our citizens and bringing arts/entertainment downtown,” Mitchell said. “One of the major benefits is that it brings a lot more activity downtown. It brings more people that may or may not come there otherwise. That will be great for our downtown business or restaurants or bars.”

The Carbondale City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday for a special meeting to consider the city's desire to seek the grant, according to a notice sent Tuesday afternoon.

On the agenda is a proposed resolution authorizing the city manager to submit a state application for the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant Program funds requesting just over $2 million for the project.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 10.

The entertainment and event plaza would be located on a vacant parcel of city-owned property located on the 100-200 block of South Washington Street, documents state.

This area, temporarily dubbed the "Washington Street Venue," has hosted a number of events over the last several years and has proven to be popular among concert-goers, according to city council documents.

"It is situated in the heart of Carbondale's new downtown arts and entertainment district, and has the potential to continue drawing thousands of visitors from across Southern Illinois and beyond," according to city council documents.

The estimate that the new attraction would draw thousands is based on attendance at recent past concerts and activities, Mitchell said.

In July, the city had a concert that was eventually rained out, but before it was rained out, close to 1,000 people were estimated in attendance. Two Off the Rails shows in August and September each had roughly 3,000 people in attendance and last year’s Halloween event had 2,500 people attend, Mitchell said.

Events will still be free to attend at the proposed new venue — as they have been since 2017, Mitchell said.

The expected increase in activity downtown is expected to help Carbondale's remaining downtown hospitality businesses recover from the ongoing impact of decreased enrollment at SIU, as well as recover from the effects of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, according to city council documents.

Discussions between the architect and members of the Carbondale Musicians Advisory Council and other industry professionals have uncovered additional important considerations that have been incorporated into these designs since the project was first presented to Council on October 12, documents state.

The proposed design allows the city to more fully develop the location into a facility that can effectively host not only more concerts and other forms of live entertainment, but other types of events as well, creating a flexible, multi-functional space that will be used for years to come, city documents state.

“We see this entertainment event plaza as not just a music venue, but an event venue,” Mitchell said. “We could have plays there. We could have vendor fairs. I think we’d really like to see a lot more entertainment events being held downtown much like what we do with Halloween.”

According to a proposed resolution, the total project cost is estimated to be $2,568,800.

The city is requesting $2,055,040 through the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant program which, if awarded, will provide up to 80% of the funds with the city being responsible for the 20% required match of $513,760, the resolution states.

Concept design drawings include additional items listed in the budget as "optional" but not reflected in the estimated total project cost, documents state.

“These optional items are a lot like optional items when you buy a car. You can either have them or not choose to have them, but either way, the car still drives and is fully functional. That’s kind of how we see these options. If funding could be made available at some point, whether it’s during construction or afterward, we could go ahead and add those features.”

If awarded funding, the city’s share of the project could be offset by other federal funds that may become available prior to the commencement of construction in late 2022 or 2023. Other state funding may not be used as a match.

Building the plaza will help combat "a drastic decrease" in visitor traffic due to past enrollment drops at SIU and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a proposed resolution that's on the Carbondale City Council's agenda.

Any potential increase in vehicle traffic is a minor concern to Mitchell — and one he thinks Carbondale can overcome.

“The nice thing about Carbondale is that the streets were designed to handle a huge load of traffic,” Mitchell said. “If memory serves, Walnut Street right around there sees about 18,000 cars a day. While I would love to see this be so successful that is does cause some backup, our streets are designed to handle it.”

How to attend

Due to COVID-19, the council meets remotely.

To view the agenda and attachments, please visit this link: http://www.boarddocs.com/il/coc/Board.nsf/Public

Citizens who wish to access the meeting by audio only can dial in at 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 932 5276 7573 and the pass code is 488988.

Citizens can register in advance for this meeting and public hearing at:

The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

Citizens can send comments and questions anytime day or night relating to this City Council meeting to councilquestions@explorecarbondale.com

