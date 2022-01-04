Carbondale leaders eyeing $2.6 million downtown entertainment venue

CARBONDALE — City leaders are eying state grant dollars to build an entertainment and event plaza as part of a larger effort to bring new traffic and investments to the downtown area.

The Carbondale City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday for a special meeting to consider the city's desire to seek the grant, according to a notice sent Tuesday afternoon.

On the agenda is a proposed resolution authorizing the city manager to submit a state application for the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant Program funds requesting just over $2 million for the project.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 10.

The entertainment and event plaza would be located on a vacant parcel of city-owned property located on the 100-200 block of South Washington Street, documents state.

This area, temporarily dubbed the "Washington Street Venue," has hosted a number of events over the last several years and has proven to be popular among concert-goers, according to city council documents.

"It is situated in the heart of Carbondale's new downtown arts and entertainment district, and has the potential to continue drawing thousands of visitors from across Southern Illinois and beyond," according to city council documents.

Such an increase in activity downtown is expected to help Carbondale's remaining downtown hospitality businesses recover from the ongoing impact of decreased enrollment at SIU, as well as recover from the effects of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, according to city council documents.

Discussions between the architect and members of the Carbondale Musicians Advisory Council and other industry professionals have uncovered additional important considerations that have been incorporated into these designs since the project was first presented to Council on October 12, documents state.

Concept design drawings include additional items listed in the budget as "optional" but not reflected in the estimated total project cost, documents state.

The proposed design allows the city to more fully develop the location into a facility that can effectively host not only more concerts and other forms of live entertainment, but other types of events as well, creating a flexible, multi-functional space that will be used for years to come, city documents state.

According to a proposed resolution, the total project cost is estimated to be $2,568,800.

The city is requesting $2,055,040 through the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant program which, if awarded, will provide up to 80% of the funds with the city being responsible for the 20% required match of $513,760, the resolution states.

If awarded funding, the city’s share of the project could be offset by other federal funds that may become available prior to the commencement of construction in late 2022 or 2023. Other state funding may not be used as a match.

Building the plaza will help combat "a drastic decrease" in visitor traffic due to past enrollment drops at SIU and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a proposed resolution that's on the Carbondale City Council's agenda.

