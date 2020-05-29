Carbondale leaders reflect on George Floyd killing in Minneapolis

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd is heard saying multiple times in the video from the incident. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder. This came after all four officers involved were fired.

Brown is 75 years old and said his father took him, at the age of seven, to the home of the publisher of East St. Louis’ black newspaper. In his yard was a burned cross left by the Ku Klux Klan. This memory sticks with him and he said he is reminded so often of how far society has come and yet how stuck in the past it also remains.

“We did change it,” Brown said of the country after the Civil Rights struggle. “But at the same time we were changing this country other people were saying ... ‘We will resist these changes in any way we can,’” he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed Floyd’s death during his daily press briefing Wednesday.

"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise.”

Pritzker said it is time for reflection and action.