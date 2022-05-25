Carbondale leaders want more time to review ARPA funding requests

CARBONDALE — City leaders say they want more time to review applicants that submitted requests for the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.

During the Carbondale City Council's Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Mike Henry suggested they take another four weeks to look at the applications and comments.

At the meeting, the council discussed public comments made in support of and opposition of ARPA applications. The city received 56 applications and allowed residents to submit comments with a deadline of 30.

As a result, they received 266 comments in support of specific applications and 42 comments to oppose specific applications in the 100 written comments the city received.

Dr. Ella Lacey asked the council if the delay meant programs would not receive funding July 1, as the original schedule suggested. The answer was funding would be available quickly after decisions were made.

The council will discuss this again during its June 28 meeting.

The council also passed an ordinance making June 19 as Juneteenth in Carbondale. Juneteenth became a holiday in Illinois on Jan. 1.

After councilperson Ginger Rye-Sanders made a motion to vote on the holiday, the mayor asked Carolin Harvey for a second. The women are the only two African-Americans on the council.

Because this year’s holiday falls on Sunday, it won't affect employees or city offices until 2023. They will negotiate implementation with unions covering city employees before June 2023.

The council also passed an ordinance amending the licensing of food trucks, trailers and push carts in Carbondale. The council reviewed this amendment at its May 11 meeting.

The ordinance removes requirements for criminal history checks for food truck/trailer and pushcart operators regardless of whether they operate from public or private property and exempts those operators from license denial or revocation due to a disposition of guilt through supervision, probation, or conviction.

It also states that license fees only apply to food truck, trailer and pushcart owners who operate at specially designated city-controlled public property locations.

The council also discussed proposed design standards for the new residential tax increment financing district in portions of northeast and northwest Carbondale and the Arbor District.

The city council directed staff to develop a set of design standards for the new TIF district. Incorporating design standards in the TIF is to encourage quality building design and construction while also requiring variation in colors and façade features.

The proposed standards include: Exterior colors, roofing details, exterior building materials, fencing and anti-monotony requirements.

