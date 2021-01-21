Carbondale LIFE Community Center pool in need of major repairs

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Park District leaders are considering the future of the pool at the LIFE Community Center after staff discovered plumbing and roof problems at the aging facility.

Kirsten Trimble is the Park District Board liaison to the Grounds, Facilities and Recreation Committee. She said the district knew the sand filters for the pool needed to be repaired, but when the pool was drained last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more problems were found. Yes, the sand filters leaked. But, Trimble said, the roof on that side of the building needs to be replaced, and the plumbing is shot. She said engineers were brought in this fall to investigate mold, which was eventually remediated, and were also asked to assess other parts to the 70-year-old building.

“As they did more inspections they realized there were more leaks in the system than they thought,” Trimble said.

“I think people didn’t realize until we went looking … how bad the roof was,” she said.

When asked how the building came to be in the state it is, Trimble said staff have done the best they could with the resources they have had, but that a shrinking tax base and plummeting property values have stretched the district thin. The Park District is funded by levying a tax on residents who live within the district.

