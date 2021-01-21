Carbondale LIFE Community Center pool in need of major repairs

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Park District leaders are considering the future of the pool at the LIFE Community Center after staff discovered plumbing and roof problems at the aging facility.
Kirsten Trimble is the Park District Board liaison to the Grounds, Facilities and Recreation Committee. She said the district knew the sand filters for the pool needed to be repaired, but when the pool was drained last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more problems were found. Yes, the sand filters leaked. But, Trimble said, the roof on that side of the building needs to be replaced, and the plumbing is shot. She said engineers were brought in this fall to investigate mold, which was eventually remediated, and were also asked to assess other parts to the 70-year-old building.
“As they did more inspections they realized there were more leaks in the system than they thought,” Trimble said.
“I think people didn’t realize until we went looking … how bad the roof was,” she said.
When asked how the building came to be in the state it is, Trimble said staff have done the best they could with the resources they have had, but that a shrinking tax base and plummeting property values have stretched the district thin. The Park District is funded by levying a tax on residents who live within the district.
“I think we’re trying hard to be the best we can for the public,” Trimble said.
Deferred maintenance has plagued many of the Park District’s facilities. This has been a point of contention with Carbondale city officials. In April 2019, 71% of voters agreed with a ballot question that the City Council should explore the city absorbing some of the Park District’s functions. This became a discussion as the finances of the district became increasingly tight, and many wondered if it wouldn’t make more sense for the park district to merge with the city, with the city managing and maintaining the district’s properties.
Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro said the board and staff are waiting to see what the engineering report says before making any final decisions about how to proceed.
“Is it worth continuing to invest in that building or time to pick a new path,” Renfro said of the decisions ahead for the district.
But, in the meantime, there are programs to start. Erin Ashley is the interim superintendent of recreation for the district and said beginning Monday, the LIFE Community Center will again host martial arts classes. Trimble and Ashley said one of the most pressing programs the LIFE Center has on the books each year is free swimming classes for young students at the nearby Parish School. Ashley said the classes last year were canceled, and she and staff are trying to find alternatives to provide lessons for students this year.
“We are trying to come up with creative solutions to try and catch that group of kids,” she said, adding that they also want to find a way to offer classes to students who missed out last year.
Trimble said the board is not waiting for the engineering report to start trying to find funding. The board is exploring grants to fund what it estimates to be about $2 million in repairs to the facility. Trimble also said another funding campaign, similar to the one used to fund the Super Splash Park, is being considered, too. But, she said, rest assured, “we are working on it.”
