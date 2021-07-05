Carbondale Lions Club to celebrate a century of service

“There are just so many things that we have done in the community. One of the things that is really cool about the Lions Club is that we’re not just one of those clubs that financially helps other organizations; our members really give their time and you can see them out in the community whenever we can find a way to help,” said Amanda Perryman, club president.

Originally chartered with 52 members, the membership roll of the Carbondale Lions includes names still affiliated with area businesses or on buildings at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“I am amazed that the Carbondale Lions Club has been so strong for so long,” said member Anita Hutton. “We’re the oldest club in our district and probably one of the oldest civic groups around. It’s really something.”

The club is also known for its semi-annual Pancake Days where members serve pancakes from a unique, turntable griddle.

“The pancake days are always wonderful and we're looking forward to resuming this fall,” Hutton said. “Everybody loves the big machine.”

Pancakes aside, for Perryman and the members of the Carbondale Lions Club, the emphasis continues to be on service.