Carbondale Lions Club to celebrate a century of service

The motto for the Lions Clubs organization is “We Serve,” and members of the Carbondale club are celebrating a century of service, as one of the oldest Lions Club in the world and one of the longest-running civic organizations in Southern Illinois.
Members of the Carbondale club – more than 60 strong – will mark the anniversary with a special banquet and program July 15 at Giant City Lodge.
Founded in 1921, just four years after Lions Club International was established, the club’s list of programs and activities is impressive.
Shortly after formation, the Carbondale Lions Club began mosquito abatement efforts, canvasing neighborhoods to eliminate mosquito breeding areas, according to a written history to be shared at the celebratory dinner.
The club also funded and installed street signs in the community years before the city took over the responsibility.
In more recent years, the club has been instrumental in efforts to provide vision screenings and glasses to area children, funded civic projects including park shelters and pavilions, supported non-profit organizations and overseen historic preservation efforts.
Today, the club is known for a variety of activities including the placement of dozen of American flags along Main Street and Illinois Avenue.
“There are just so many things that we have done in the community. One of the things that is really cool about the Lions Club is that we’re not just one of those clubs that financially helps other organizations; our members really give their time and you can see them out in the community whenever we can find a way to help,” said Amanda Perryman, club president.
Originally chartered with 52 members, the membership roll of the Carbondale Lions includes names still affiliated with area businesses or on buildings at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
“I am amazed that the Carbondale Lions Club has been so strong for so long,” said member Anita Hutton. “We’re the oldest club in our district and probably one of the oldest civic groups around. It’s really something.”
The club is also known for its semi-annual Pancake Days where members serve pancakes from a unique, turntable griddle.
“The pancake days are always wonderful and we're looking forward to resuming this fall,” Hutton said. “Everybody loves the big machine.”
Pancakes aside, for Perryman and the members of the Carbondale Lions Club, the emphasis continues to be on service.
“Service really is the spirit of the whole club and so we’re trying to do as much as we can for the Carbondale Community,” Perryman said. “We try to find programs that we think are doing good things in our community and we support them.”
She said the centennial celebration is about looking to the future as well as remembering the past.
“We’re going to celebrate the countless things we’ve done over 100 years and what is yet to be done. There are so many great memories. We will celebrate the impact that the Lions have made on the community and the difference we hope to continue to make,” she said.
The group, which met remotely and in an outdoor setting during the pandemic, soon will be returning to its regular meeting schedule of Fridays at noon in the Carbondale Civic Center.
“We are excited to be together again and to be celebrating this milestone,” she said.