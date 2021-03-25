Carbondale Main Street secures grant to bring artsy, outdoor seating to downtown

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Main Street has received grant funding to cover the installation of new, permanent seating downtown.

CMS was one of 10 recipients of the highly competitive Main Street Resiliency Grant Program, an opportunity through Main Street America, the city announced this week.

Each awardee will receive $8,500 to help fulfill a project that will help navigate the impacts of the pandemic on their community.

“These grant recipients demonstrate the creativity and entrepreneurial thinking that have historically driven successful revitalization on Main Street and will be key to navigating recovery,” the organization's president and CEO, Patrice Frey, said Wednesday in a press release.

In Carbondale, the Main Street group will use the funds to install “permanent and artful seating” in its downtown, according to a news release.

The Carbondale community will be asked to vote on several designs during the month of April.