Carbondale Main Street secures grant to bring artsy, outdoor seating to downtown

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Main Street has received grant funding to cover the installation of new, permanent seating downtown.
CMS was one of 10 recipients of the highly competitive Main Street Resiliency Grant Program, an opportunity through Main Street America, the city announced this week.
Each awardee will receive $8,500 to help fulfill a project that will help navigate the impacts of the pandemic on their community.
“These grant recipients demonstrate the creativity and entrepreneurial thinking that have historically driven successful revitalization on Main Street and will be key to navigating recovery,” the organization's president and CEO, Patrice Frey, said Wednesday in a press release.
In Carbondale, the Main Street group will use the funds to install “permanent and artful seating” in its downtown, according to a news release.
The Carbondale community will be asked to vote on several designs during the month of April.
Main Street asked college students at the local school of architecture and interior design to create a range of benches and outdoor furniture for the downtown, including solar-powered charging stations, bike racks, and even landscaping elements. There will be a series of community meetings to give feedback on the designs.
A partnership between CMS and the City of Carbondale was made to have the outdoor furniture installed. The release said the city hopes this framework will be used for future infrastructure projects, such as amphitheaters and bike racks, in the city center.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports