Carbondale man arrested on gun charges

Antwan Tillman

Carbondale police have arrested Antwan Tillman of Carbondale and charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tillman, 45, is currently in the Jackson County Jail. His arrest comes after a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Washington Street Thursday evening.

“Officers were able to use information provided by community members and video surveillance technology to quickly identify the offender in this case and remove an illegally possessed firearm from the community,” Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said in a media release.

No injuries or property damage was reported as a result of the incident. Police continue to investigate.

