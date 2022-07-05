 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carbondale man arrested on gun, fleeing charges

  • Updated
  • 0
95410716

Photo illustration

 Getty Images

A Carbondale man was taken to the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges following an arrest late Sunday night.

Carbondale police arrested Loren J. Randol, 34, of Carbondale following reports of a man with a handgun in a vehicle. Randol was taken into custody after driving the wrong way on East Main Street and through the parking lot of the business.

Officers found a firearm inside the car and learned that Randol was wanted on a Jackson County failure to appear warrant for retail theft. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, fleeing police, driving with a suspended license as well as failure to appear for retail theft.

Carbondale police say an investigation is ongoing.

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News