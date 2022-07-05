Carbondale man arrested on gun, fleeing charges

A Carbondale man was taken to the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges following an arrest late Sunday night.

Carbondale police arrested Loren J. Randol, 34, of Carbondale following reports of a man with a handgun in a vehicle. Randol was taken into custody after driving the wrong way on East Main Street and through the parking lot of the business.

Officers found a firearm inside the car and learned that Randol was wanted on a Jackson County failure to appear warrant for retail theft. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, fleeing police, driving with a suspended license as well as failure to appear for retail theft.

Carbondale police say an investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0