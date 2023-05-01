A Carbondale Police patrol car sits in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center in 2012.
The Southern File Photo
Keishawn T. Wright, 26 of Carbondale, was arrested early Sunday morning by Carbondale police and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police say that Wright’s vehicle was stopped at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of New Era Road. Wright was arrested for driving with a suspended license and operation of an uninsured vehicle. During the investigation, police found a loaded gun in the vehicle, leading to the weapons charge. Wright was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
States with the most job openings in February
The number of jobs employers have indicated they're hiring for is ticking downward each month, a trend that continued in February, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.
Stacker used BLS data to rank states by their job opening rates in February, using the number of job openings as a tiebreaker when needed. Job opening rates are calculated as the number of job openings per total jobs—filled or open—in a state. February estimates are preliminary.
There were 9.9 million open jobs nationwide in February, down about 6% from the previous month. The national job openings rate was 6% in February—meaning around 1 in 20 of all jobs in the economy are unfilled positions. And some analyses have found that jobs providing the option to work remotely are also
dwindling.
The increase in job cuts in February was the largest increase measured since the country was roiled by the financial crisis in 2009. Employers have been cutting jobs, citing economic uncertainty and difficult financial conditions as a result of higher interest rates. The cuts made over the month represented a fivefold increase over the previous month, according to a
report from outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc.
But even with employers giving some workers the ax to begin the year, job openings remain at levels much higher than in any previous decade for which data has been collected by the
BreizhAtao // Shutterstock
#51. New York
- Job opening rate: 4.2%
- Number of job openings: 421,000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#50. Washington D.C.
- Job opening rate: 4.9%
- Number of job openings: 40,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#49. Washington
- Job opening rate: 4.9%
- Number of job openings: 188,000
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#48. Indiana
- Job opening rate: 5.1%
- Number of job openings: 175,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Utah
- Job opening rate: 5.4%
- Number of job openings: 98,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Arizona
- Job opening rate: 5.4%
- Number of job openings: 181,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. Hawaii
- Job opening rate: 5.5%
- Number of job openings: 37,000
Canva
#43. Wisconsin
- Job opening rate: 5.5%
- Number of job openings: 174,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#41. Connecticut
- Job opening rate: 5.6%
- Number of job openings: 100,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. Oregon
- Job opening rate: 5.7%
- Number of job openings: 121,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Ohio
- Job opening rate: 5.7%
- Number of job openings: 336,000
Canva
#38. New Jersey
- Job opening rate: 5.8%
- Number of job openings: 268,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#36. North Dakota
- Job opening rate: 5.9%
- Number of job openings: 27,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. New Hampshire
- Job opening rate: 5.9%
- Number of job openings: 44,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Idaho
- Job opening rate: 5.9%
- Number of job openings: 53,000
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#33. Nebraska
- Job opening rate: 5.9%
- Number of job openings: 65,000
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#31. Florida
- Job opening rate: 5.9%
- Number of job openings: 611,000
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#30. Kansas
- Job opening rate: 6.0%
- Number of job openings: 92,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#29. Iowa
- Job opening rate: 6.0%
- Number of job openings: 102,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#28. Texas
- Job opening rate: 6.0%
- Number of job openings: 888,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. Missouri
- Job opening rate: 6.2%
- Number of job openings: 196,000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#25. Illinois
- Job opening rate: 6.2%
- Number of job openings: 407,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Kentucky
- Job opening rate: 6.3%
- Number of job openings: 135,000
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#23. Rhode Island
- Job opening rate: 6.4%
- Number of job openings: 34,000
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#21. Nevada
- Job opening rate: 6.4%
- Number of job openings: 105,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#20. Alabama
- Job opening rate: 6.5%
- Number of job openings: 148,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#19. Massachusetts
- Job opening rate: 6.5%
- Number of job openings: 258,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. Maine
- Job opening rate: 6.6%
- Number of job openings: 46,000
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#16. South Dakota
- Job opening rate: 6.7%
- Number of job openings: 33,000
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#15. Montana
- Job opening rate: 6.7%
- Number of job openings: 37,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#14. Mississippi
- Job opening rate: 6.7%
- Number of job openings: 85,000
Canva
#13. Tennessee
- Job opening rate: 6.9%
- Number of job openings: 246,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#11. Delaware
- Job opening rate: 7.0%
- Number of job openings: 36,000
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#10. Colorado
- Job opening rate: 7.0%
- Number of job openings: 218,000
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#9. Pennsylvania
- Job opening rate: 7.0%
- Number of job openings: 458,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#8. South Carolina
- Job opening rate: 7.1%
- Number of job openings: 175,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#6. Virginia
- Job opening rate: 7.2%
- Number of job openings: 321,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Arkansas
- Job opening rate: 7.3%
- Number of job openings: 106,000
Canva
#4. West Virginia
- Job opening rate: 7.5%
- Number of job openings: 57,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Louisiana
- Job opening rate: 7.5%
- Number of job openings: 158,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Georgia
- Job opening rate: 7.9%
- Number of job openings: 421,000
Canva
