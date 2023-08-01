Carbondale Police have arrested Ramil D. Mize, 35, of Carbondale in conjunction with a Feb. 6 fire that destroyed part of the former Walnut Street Baptist Church in the city’s downtown.
Mize was identified as a suspect in the fire, which investigators determined to be arson. He was arrested on July 27 following a search of his residence.
Crews from five area departments battled the fire at what once was the educational wing of Walnut Street Baptist Church near the Carbondale City Hall/Civic Center. The church, now known as The Ridge Church, relocated to Old Route 13 west of Carbondale. The city had owned the vacant building since 2016 and had been trying to sell the structure.
The building has since been razed.
Mize was charged with arson and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22.
Les O'Dell
Reporter
