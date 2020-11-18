Carbondale man dead in boating accident on private pond

A 66-year-old Carbondale man died after a boating accident Wednesday on a private pond, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Sang Eun Lee was pronounced dead after divers recovered his body from the pond Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday to a private pond near Grammer Road in rural Carbondale, the release states. The caller had reported her husband was in a small boat on their pond when the boat capsized and he was thrown into the water. Neighbors also responded to assist, but they were unable to locate Lee.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 45/68 Sonar Dive Team also responded, and located Lee's body submerged in the water. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Jackson County Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office, but foul play is not suspected.

— The Southern

