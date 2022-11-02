Carbondale man now behind bars after previous shots fired incident

Gary Lee Starks, 60, of Carbondale, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Carbondale police arrested Starks at the Jackson County Jail following an investigation of shots fired on Oct. 11 in the 500 block of East Willow Street in Carbondale. Police say the investigation is continuing.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,695 which is 494% higher than the state average of $259,879.
All 30 cities on the list are in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.
Read on to see which cities made the list.
scarp577 // Shutterstock
#30. Clarendon Hills
- Typical home value: $551,741
- 1-year price change: +7.8%
- 5-year price change: +13.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#29. La Grange
- Typical home value: $560,991
- 1-year price change: +9.4%
- 5-year price change: +15.8%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#28. Lincolnshire
- Typical home value: $581,197
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +16.2%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#27. Hawthorn Woods
- Typical home value: $594,113
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +16.7%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#25. Northbrook
- Typical home value: $611,966
- 1-year price change: +11.1%
- 5-year price change: +11.6%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#24. Deer Park
- Typical home value: $618,944
- 1-year price change: +15.3%
- 5-year price change: +18.6%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#23. Highland Park
- Typical home value: $629,173
- 1-year price change: +17.6%
- 5-year price change: +20.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#22. Wayne
- Typical home value: $649,660
- 1-year price change: +19.6%
- 5-year price change: +25.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#21. Western Springs
- Typical home value: $661,143
- 1-year price change: +8.2%
- 5-year price change: +13.4%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#20. Inverness
- Typical home value: $665,018
- 1-year price change: +10.2%
- 5-year price change: +7.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#19. Kildeer
- Typical home value: $699,212
- 1-year price change: +16.6%
- 5-year price change: +13.2%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#18. North Barrington
- Typical home value: $706,917
- 1-year price change: +14.8%
- 5-year price change: +13.7%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#17. River Forest
- Typical home value: $711,499
- 1-year price change: +9.4%
- 5-year price change: +12.6%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#15. Mettawa
- Typical home value: $721,758
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +17.5%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#14. Long Grove
- Typical home value: $731,451
- 1-year price change: +16.8%
- 5-year price change: +14.8%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#13. Oak Brook
- Typical home value: $737,684
- 1-year price change: +8.4%
- 5-year price change: +12.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#12. Riverwoods
- Typical home value: $764,196
- 1-year price change: +16.8%
- 5-year price change: +11.5%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#11. Northfield
- Typical home value: $781,641
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +13.0%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#10. Wilmette
- Typical home value: $840,150
- 1-year price change: +10.2%
- 5-year price change: +13.3%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#9. Barrington Hills
- Typical home value: $840,917
- 1-year price change: +10.3%
- 5-year price change: +9.9%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#8. South Barrington
- Typical home value: $912,159
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +12.7%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#7. Lake Forest
- Typical home value: $929,444
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +12.6%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#5. Golf
- Typical home value: $962,147
- 1-year price change: +19.6%
- 5-year price change: +14.6%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#4. Hinsdale
- Typical home value: $991,235
- 1-year price change: nan%
- 5-year price change: +2.4%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#3. Glencoe
- Typical home value: $1,313,400
- 1-year price change: +13.7%
- 5-year price change: +19.8%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
#2. Winnetka
- Typical home value: $1,418,184
- 1-year price change: +8.6%
- 5-year price change: +12.1%
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
