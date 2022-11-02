 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale man now behind bars after previous shots fired incident

Gary Lee Starks

Gary Lee Starks, 60, of Carbondale, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Carbondale police arrested Starks at the Jackson County Jail following an investigation of shots fired on Oct. 11 in the 500 block of East Willow Street in Carbondale. Police say the investigation is continuing.

