Carbondale mayor takes temporary leave of duties after wife's death

John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as mayor of Carbondale following the death of his wife Theresa “Terri” Henry.

A statement issued by the City of Carbondale Friday indicated that Carbondale City Councilwoman Carolin Harvey would assume the role of Mayor Pro Tempore and will take over mayoral duties. No timeline was released for Henry’s return.

According to information released by the Illinois State Police, Mayor Henry found his deceased wife in their Carbondale residence upon his return home Tuesday evening. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday have not been released.

Henry has served as mayor since 2015.