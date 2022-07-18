Carbondale Middle School introduces new leadership team

When students return to Carbondale Middle School next month, they will be greeted by an entirely new administrative team promising a new attitude and new results.

The Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Board of Education introduced a new principal and a pair of assistant principals at a public event late last week. All three were hired over the summer.

Timothy Estes, the new principal, is no stranger to the region. Originally from Peoria, he served as an assistant principal at both Carbondale Community High School and Murphysboro High School. He spent the last five years at Kealing Middle School in Austin, Texas where, according to a Carbondale Elementary School District announcement, he “helped transform the campus culture and increased students’ academic achievement.” He will be joined by Marshall Hunt and Khari Grant who will serve as assistant principals.

District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis, who served part of the last academic term as acting principal at the school, said the new hires should benefit not only the students, but the community as a whole.

“In spending so much time at the school, I realized that it was going to take something totally different,” she explained, especially given the diversity of the Carbondale Middle School student population.

“I think what we have is that it is probably the most diverse middle school in the region,” she added. “The diversity is one of the most special things we have, but it also can be one of the most challenging, because we have to navigate it. We have to help the kids learn to navigate it and celebrate each other’s differences, because once they figure out, it will serve them well in life.”

Estes said one of his first goals is to help students succeed by setting expectations. He stressed that all students have value and deserve attention, not just those on the far reaches of the academic and behavioral spectrum.

Pavelonis said the new administrative team, as well as leaders throughout the district, want to raise the perception of the community’s schools. She said changes implemented over the last few years are reflected in the CMS student body.

“Our students at the middle school have grown up in a whole different district. It has set the stage for change,” she said, acknowledging that she has often heard reservations about the school and district.

“It’s time for us to turn outward and work on that reputation in a broader sense,” she said.

Estes called it “an unfair stigma,” and added, “I want individuals in the community to come onto our campus so that they can get an idea of all of the great things happening at Carbondale Middle School."

