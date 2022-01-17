Carbondale NAACP, King family call for solidarity in voting access this MLK day

CARBONDALE―The local branch of the NAACP on Monday called for solidarity with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to protect access to voting rights.

“As we gather to commemorate the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., let us reflect on not just his struggles, then, but our struggles that we have, even today, let us also stand in solidarity with the King family, who have called upon all of us to call attention to securing and protecting the most important right in this democracy, the right to vote,” Dr. Linda Flowers, president of the NAACP, said.

Her comments came during the Carbondale branch's annual MLK breakfast.

The King family has mobilized for the right to vote and said in statements to news outlets earlier Monday that this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day is no cause for celebration saying there could be “no celebration without legislation.”

Martin Luther King Jr. III released a statement via Twitter: “Today, remember the true nature of my father's work. He fought for easy access to the ballot box & civil rights protections. He isn't a figurehead to be used to uplift backward agendas. We won't celebrate until Congress does its job and legislates.”

The Freedom To Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act activists are advocating for would help to secure the right to vote by defending against voter suppression.

The Freedom to Vote Act would require all 50 states to offer early voting periods, create a national standard for voting by mail, make election day a national holiday, give protections to those with disabilities and create standards for voter validation, according to the Brennan Center.

This is strengthened by the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that would restore protections against discrimination targeting voters of color, according to the Brennan Center.

“According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 19 states have passed 34 laws restricting access to voting and more than 440 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 of our 50 states,” Flowers said.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House and is being debated in the Senate.

Flowers said now is the time to put pressure on the Senate to pass the bills as well.

"And even though our Illinois senators are in favor of both of those bills, you have family and friends across the country, contact them and urge them to lobby their senators to pass these bills," Flowers said. "This King holiday let us truly honor the life and legacy of Dr. King by refusing as he said, to stay silent, and speaking out against those things that we know to be unfair and unjust by taking actions to change the status quo."

To help promote voter participation, the NAACP of Carbondale will be hosting community conversations in partnership with the Carbondale Public Library. Flowers said the first of these will take place Tuesday Feb. 18 and will feature John Jackson of the Paul Simon Institute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.