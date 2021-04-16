 Skip to main content
Carbondale narrows police chief search to 2 candidates
Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The field for Carbondale's new police chief has been narrowed two candidates — interim chief Stan Reno and John Franklin, former police chief of Jacksonville, Arkansas and retired commander with the Chicago Police Department.

The interview process included input from a community survey, according to the city news release, and was designed to assess a candidate’s professional strengths and weaknesses and career goals. It also allowed the candidates to learn about the city and the police department.

“This selection process has included community input and participation by a diverse group of community leaders who served on the selection committee,” Carbondale Human Resources Manager Tara Brown said in the release. “We committed to this very thorough process so we could make the best possible decision to fill this important position.”

Following an extensive background check, the new police chief is expected to begin work in May or June.

Reno was deputy chief prior to stepping in as interim chief after the Sept. 30 retirement of former chief Jeff Grubbs.

Grubbs has worked as a member of the Carbondale Police Department for nearly 30 years and became chief in 2015 after serving about a year as interim chief after Jody O’Guinn was terminated in August of 2014.

In previous talks with The Southern, Grubbs has reiterated time and again the need for the department to be known in the community, not existing in an ivory tower. This has meant his attending civic meetings of all kinds and taking time to be available.

At the time of Grubbs' retirement announcement last year, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he thought Grubbs had "set a pretty high standard in terms of what our expectations are going to be of the next police chief." 

“Carbondale has always prided itself in having a very professional police department and I think Jeff has not only continued that (but improved it),” Williams said at the time.

 

