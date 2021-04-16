Carbondale narrows police chief search to 2 candidates

CARBONDALE — The field for Carbondale's new police chief has been narrowed two candidates — interim chief Stan Reno and John Franklin, former police chief of Jacksonville, Arkansas and retired commander with the Chicago Police Department.

The interview process included input from a community survey, according to the city news release, and was designed to assess a candidate’s professional strengths and weaknesses and career goals. It also allowed the candidates to learn about the city and the police department.

“This selection process has included community input and participation by a diverse group of community leaders who served on the selection committee,” Carbondale Human Resources Manager Tara Brown said in the release. “We committed to this very thorough process so we could make the best possible decision to fill this important position.”

Following an extensive background check, the new police chief is expected to begin work in May or June.

Reno was deputy chief prior to stepping in as interim chief after the Sept. 30 retirement of former chief Jeff Grubbs.

