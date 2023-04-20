Chris Long had no intention of recording another album of original music. He had done that just a few years ago with “The Tragedy of Complexity,” an acoustic collection of songs about his Christian faith.

Long, however, still had things to say beyond what he shared in other formats including book manuscripts and his blog. With potential lyrics on paper, he approached his brother-in-law, Lucas Diaz, who lives in Germany, about a potential collaboration. To Long’s surprise, Diaz said yes.

“He had been telling me about some music he had been making recently and some of the digital work he was doing,” Long said. “The funny thing is that I’ve asked him the past to work together and he didn’t want to, but this time he gave me a definite yes.”

Long sent the song, which he described as a “complicated song, a period piece about the year 2020 and the turmoil in the United States and he worked with it.”

Diaz came up with music to accompany Long’s lyrics and the song, “Our Cities Burn with Fire,” was finished.

“Then he said, ‘Let’s do another one,’ so we did, and then another, and it led to an album. We spent all of 2022 and the first part of 2023 making this thing,” Long said.

With each set of lyrics or song demo Long sent overseas from his home in Carbondale, Diaz would ask what Long sort of sound and treatment he wanted for the song.

“I said that if I told him what I wanted each one to sound like, then we would have a whole bunch of stuff that sounded like Chris Long and that’s not what we were looking for. I wanted this to be an album that was half me and half him. I wanted it to be something different and I wanted to have his influence to be on this album,” Long said.

He explained that Diaz, an educated and professional musician, determined the genre, arrangement and overall sound of each song before sending them back to Long.

“I didn’t not change one thing on any of those songs,” Long said. “Those songs are 100% Lucas and with the exception of a couple of harmonica tracks I did, he played all of the instruments. He’s the guitar player, the base player and the drummer, plus he did the digital work, too.”

Long said the final product, an album called “By His Name,” is a mix of testimony, worship and biblical values. Where his first album was acoustic, Long called this project “electric” and a “little bit more rock and roll on the whole.” He added that the pair wanted all of the songs on the album to go together as a cohesive package.

“I’m from a time when we really cherished albums and know that the order of songs, for example, makes a difference,” Long explained. “When you listen to it, by the time you go through the last song and it starts over, you never really get bored with it and it always kind of goes smoothing from one song into the next.”

He explained that he does not consider himself a professional musician and said the goal of the album is one of faith.

“I want to touch lives with the word of God and to use my gift to advance His kingdom,” he said. “I’m just compelled and drawn to use what God’s given me and I feel like to not use those gifts would be tragic.”

“By His Name” is available on most streaming music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Long said compact discs are available from his website, www. https://singwriteread.com.