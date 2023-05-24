Contractors are putting the final touches on the second phase or improvements to the playground at Carbondale’s Turley Park – improvements designed to make the facility more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“Phase Two” of improvements include new climbing equipment, a new slide, sensory panels and other enhancements including built-in musical instruments. The project is a joint venture of the Autism Society of Southern Illinois and the Carbondale Kiwanis Club, which together have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the park.

Club President Stephanie Brown, who also is affiliated with the Autism Society, said the partnership has been a good one.

“The club happily partnered with the society because this is something both groups believe in. We want to make the world a better place for children,” she said.

Initial efforts began in 2019 and the first phase of the project was completed a few months later. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed fundraising, but Brown said she is delighted to see things continue now.

“We kept going, but unfortunately, like many other things, the price of the equipment went up and there were delays with shipments, but we are glad that we’re finally here with phase two,” she explained, adding fundraising efforts by the two groups has been supplemented by COVID-19 relief funds from the City of Carbondale.

In all, more than $300,000 has been given toward the new playground.

The third and final phase – set to follow in the coming weeks – is what truly will make the playground area accessible. The current wood chip surface will be removed and replaced by what Brown called a “poured-in-place’ rubber surface.

“This is pretty much the most important pat to make it really all-inclusive,” she said. “There will be no more mulch and it will be an even flat surface, completely wheelchair accessible.”

Brown said the surface will benefit more than just children.

“I always say that playgrounds are generational. You have to think about grandparents who might have had a hip replacement or might have some balance issues that makes getting around difficult, especially on the wood chips. With this new surface, it won’t be that way,” she said.

Brown said everything should be complete this summer and a “big kick off” celebration will be planned. The improvements are getting rave reviews, even before everything is complete.

“I’ve already had people send me videos of their kids on the equipment and playing the musical instruments. I’m so happy that they are excited, but it’s not done yet. It’s been amazing to see it all come together and I feel like a kid again,” she said. “We’re excited to offer this to the community and our goal is, once this is done, to maybe add more sensory equipment throughout the city.”