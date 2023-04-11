Susan Walch-Pimentel cannot wait to see what the City of Carbondale is going to do with the Superblock after securing a $500,000 state grant for improvements.

As president of the board of Carbondale Junior Sports, the community’s youth sports organization, Walch-Pimentel is excited about plans to improve facilities and make the Superblock more player and fan-friendly.

The City announced Friday that it was receiving a Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant as part of $22.5 million awarded statewide to boost tourism festivals and attractions across the state.

City leaders say the funds and resulting improvements to the Superblock – an area which includes youth baseball, softball and soccer fields – will help Carbondale attract additional youth sports tournaments, which include out-of-town guests and hopefully, bring tourism dollars into the community.

Walch-Pimentel said that the youth and families who already use the facility will benefit as well.

“This is going to bring the whole Super Block up to a whole new level and that’s really exciting for this generation of kids who are playing out there,” she said.

While specific improvements have not yet been announced, the City indicated upgrades may include Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible paths throughout the facility, improvements to fields and fences and new restroom and concession space.

“We currently have restrooms in the middle of the area, but they can be quite a distance for some of our little kids or some of our handicapped patrons to go. This will be fantastic,” Walch-Pimentel said, adding playing surface improvements including drainage and new grass will be included. “Our soccer fields are great, but some of the goal areas need some dirt brought in and things needs smoothing out.”

The city took over operations of the Super Block from the Carbondale Park District a few months ago and has assumed responsibility for maintenance and improvements.

"The youth in Carbondale and their families deserve nothing less than the best facilities in the region. With this grant and our ongoing improvements, we will ensure that they have access to just that," City Manager Gary Williams, said.

No timeline has been set for the improvements, but Walch-Pimentel is ready.

“I know over the next few years, we’re going to see quite a few improvements that are going to be really nice. It’s going to be fantastic out there.”

Close A red dirt bike is seen during sunset at Rent One Park in Marion on Thursday night. The cast reenact a Rent One Park commercial on Thursday night in Marion. Guerrilla Film, a Southern Illinois film company specializing in high-quality, dramatic commercials with stunning photography, made the commercial. Herby Voss, marketing for Black Diamond Harley-Davidson and Oasis Outdoors, announces the name of the new Southern Illinois baseball team, "Thrillbillies," on Thursday night at Rent One Park. The mega-screen at Rent One Park displays the new name for the Southern Illinois baseball team on Thursday in Marion during a reveal party at the stadium. The park itself has a new name under a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica. Rent One Park Big Reveal A red dirt bike is seen during sunset at Rent One Park in Marion on Thursday night. The cast reenact a Rent One Park commercial on Thursday night in Marion. Guerrilla Film, a Southern Illinois film company specializing in high-quality, dramatic commercials with stunning photography, made the commercial. Herby Voss, marketing for Black Diamond Harley-Davidson and Oasis Outdoors, announces the name of the new Southern Illinois baseball team, "Thrillbillies," on Thursday night at Rent One Park. The mega-screen at Rent One Park displays the new name for the Southern Illinois baseball team on Thursday in Marion during a reveal party at the stadium. The park itself has a new name under a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica.