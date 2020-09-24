Carbondale nonprofit to offer 25 $1,000 grants to small businesses hurt by COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A business development nonprofit in Carbondale is taking applications for 25 $1,000 grants for local businesses.

According to a news release from the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the Carbondale Business Development Corporation announced the grants for small businesses located in the city. The release states the businesses must make less than $3 million annually in sales, sell a majority of their products or services in the local area, and must be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the release states businesses may not be home-based and must be a for-profit business. They also cannot be owned by CBDC board members or immediate family.

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Business owners can apply at www.cbdcgrant.com. The release states qualified applicants will be entered into a lottery with winners selected at random. Funds are expected to be released Oct. 10.

— The Southern

