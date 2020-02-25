Carbondale Oakland Avenue rebuild to begin next month

CARBONDALE — Much to Carbondale motorists' delight, the city will begin the first phase of improving Oakland Avenue early next month.
Carbondale was notified in August that it had been awarded the Bicycle Path Program Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
A news release from the city announced the plan on Tuesday. Beginning Monday, March 2, crews will begin the process of removing and replacing the street’s pavement, curbs and gutters, as well as sidewalk and driveway aprons. It will also replace existing storm sewers. The project will also add dedicated bike lanes in both directions.
Carbondale City Engineer Sean Pickford said Oakland Avenue had its last improvement in the early 1960s and has recently seen significant deterioration because of age and damage from utility repairs and replacement.
City Manager Gary Williams said the work beginning next month will be the first of three phases, which will rework the road between Walnut Street and Chautauqua Road. The first phase will have crews working on a portion of the road between Walnut and Freeman streets.
Williams said while the work is being done, traffic will be restricted — only those with a driveway along the stretch of road will be given access.
“We are doing that because it will expedite construction,” he said of the partial road closure.
Williams said the project is slated to cost $1.8 million, 80% of which is covered by funding from the Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization, with 20% being matched by the city. He said contractor E.T. Simonds is projecting a completion date of summer 2021, and because the project is mostly concrete, Williams said crews will be able to work year-round.
Regarding public transit along these routes, Williams said he didn’t have specifics regarding delays, but said they would likely be minimal.
