Carbondale Oakland Avenue rebuild to begin next month

CARBONDALE — Much to Carbondale motorists' delight, the city will begin the first phase of improving Oakland Avenue early next month.

A news release from the city announced the plan on Tuesday. Beginning Monday, March 2, crews will begin the process of removing and replacing the street’s pavement, curbs and gutters, as well as sidewalk and driveway aprons. It will also replace existing storm sewers. The project will also add dedicated bike lanes in both directions.

Carbondale City Engineer Sean Pickford said Oakland Avenue had its last improvement in the early 1960s and has recently seen significant deterioration because of age and damage from utility repairs and replacement.

City Manager Gary Williams said the work beginning next month will be the first of three phases, which will rework the road between Walnut Street and Chautauqua Road. The first phase will have crews working on a portion of the road between Walnut and Freeman streets.

Williams said while the work is being done, traffic will be restricted — only those with a driveway along the stretch of road will be given access.

“We are doing that because it will expedite construction,” he said of the partial road closure.