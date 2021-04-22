Carbondale Park District announces temporary replacement for retiring longtime director

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Park District has announced its interim replacement for long-time executive director Kathy Renfro, who announced she would retire this May.

The Park District announced Thursday that Trey Anderson had been chosen to fill Renfro’s shoes on an interim basis. Anderson has served as the acting Golf Maintenance Superintendent at Carbondale Park District’s Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course for the last three years, the district’s announcement said.

Renfro has worked more than a decade with the district and announced early last month that she would be stepping into retirement in May. Park District board president Carl Flowers said that the board would begin a formal search for a permanent replacement beginning in late summer.

Anderson said as interim, he doesn't have any major plans to shake up the district and will use the time to see if he would like the permanent position.

“I’ll steer the shop for six-to-eight months … after that we’ll see,” he said. “If there’s a fit there, that’s great.”

Anderson said he will still work part of his days at the golf course while also serving as the district’s executive director.