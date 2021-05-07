Carbondale Park District board expected to approve city's lease extension for Kids Korner

SIUC grad named Carbondale Park District's new superintendent of recreation The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.

These tense conversations are not new. Discussion about the city and the park district combining forces in some way have been going for two years. In 2019, voters elected to have the council explore the city absorbing some of the district’s operations as the CPKD’s finances have prevented it from caring for some of its facilities. Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry has often been vocal about his distaste for the situation.

“How long are we going to subsidize the park district is my question … I don’t know where the end is to this,” Henry said during the April 27 meeting.

Lease documents provided by the city said rent for the Kids Korner building will be $1 a month and that the district will be responsible for general maintenance of the building. There is also a clause that will allow the district to break the lease in the event of “catastrophic damages” to the facility that the district cannot afford to repair. The lease runs until Sept. 30, 2022.

The CPKD board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. and will vote on the terms of the lease then.

