Carbondale Park District board expected to approve city's lease extension for Kids Korner

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Park District Board is expected to vote Monday to agree to a lease extension with the city for its Kids Korner daycare — giving the district time to find a new home for the program.
The lease for Kids Korner, near Turley Park, expired in 2013, though the park district has used the city-owned building as a child care facility in the years since. As the park district’s finances have become more and more grim in recent decades, the district has expressed interest in reimagining its agreements with the city.
During its April 27 meeting, the Carbondale City Council agreed to send new lease terms to district officials who asked to have its lease extended into 2022. District officials had asked for something similar last year.
After a lengthy and, at times, contentious debate last August, the two parties agreed to have their respective attorneys draft a lease that would give the park district access to the building on Glenview Drive until June 2021.
Outgoing Park District executive director Kathy Renfro said she was given some peace of mind in retiring this month knowing the debate over the Kids Korner property had reached a conclusion, at least temporarily.
“I’m grateful that the city council moved that forward,” she said. “I feel relieved.”
Park District Board President Carl Flowers said board members hope to find a new location for Kids Korner, something they wanted to do sooner but COVID-19 restrictions hampered this effort.
He said this search might be coupled with finding a new home for its deteriorating LIFE Community Center.
Flowers said his dream would be to have Kids Korner housed in this new facility where there would also be a warm-water pool.
The district’s LIFE Center on West Sunset Drive has been plagued with building problems — most recently it was discovered that the plumbing for the center’s indoor pool was in need of significant repairs as well as the roof over that part of the building. A shrinking tax base with a growing list of services has drained the taxing body’s bank accounts.
Members of Carbondale City Council expressed frustration and concern over the ask for another extension.
During the April 27 meeting, members said they did not want to put kids out or burden families at an already challenging time with the pandemic. However they were also concerned that the district appeared to be kicking the can down the road, again.
These tense conversations are not new. Discussion about the city and the park district combining forces in some way have been going for two years. In 2019, voters elected to have the council explore the city absorbing some of the district’s operations as the CPKD’s finances have prevented it from caring for some of its facilities. Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry has often been vocal about his distaste for the situation.
“How long are we going to subsidize the park district is my question … I don’t know where the end is to this,” Henry said during the April 27 meeting.
Lease documents provided by the city said rent for the Kids Korner building will be $1 a month and that the district will be responsible for general maintenance of the building. There is also a clause that will allow the district to break the lease in the event of “catastrophic damages” to the facility that the district cannot afford to repair. The lease runs until Sept. 30, 2022.
The CPKD board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. and will vote on the terms of the lease then.
