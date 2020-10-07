Carbondale Park District celebrates 80 years with geocaching series

CARBONDALE — In honor of its 80th birthday, the Carbondale Park District is inviting visitors to a special eight-week event exploring the city’s parks by finding temporarily hidden geocaches throughout its parks.
Geocaching is a hobby practiced around the world in which participants use basic geographic coordinates to locate hidden items, usually things left by previous geocachers. Sarah Zeman, aquatics coordinator for CPKD, is an avid geocacher, and saw the COVID-19 pandemic as the perfect time to set up a brief geocaching program. Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro agreed.
“We felt like this was a way that people could engage with the park district and still be safe,” Renfro said. When the pandemic put the district’s anniversary celebration plans on hold, Renfro and her team had to get creative on how to not just engage visitors, but also how to do so safely. She said this won't be a drive-by kind of activity.
“You are going to have to get out and walk around a bit,” Renfro said.
Zeman said typically geocachers bring an item with them to leave in the hidden location, taking the item that was already there. It’s part of the treasure hunt aspect of the hobby. But Zeman said she and others thought this was too much of a COVID-19 concern, so the Park District changed things up and is just providing a sign-in sheet. She also said the CPKD is encouraging geocachers to submit photos of themselves at the locations after they have found them. They can send these through Facebook or by emailing them to info@cpkd.org.
Zeman said each week there will be a new clue, including the geo coordinates, posted on its website and Facebook page as to where the latest cache is hidden. A news release from the park district said the caches will be located in Marberry Arboretum, Doug Lee/Superblock, Parrish Park, Evergreen Park, Attucks Park or Oakdale Park. However, visitors have to start right away to be sure they find that week’s hidden cache — they will be removed every week.
Zeman said she hopes to follow this temporary geocaching series with a more permanent one — typical geocache locations are left in place. It’s an all-seasons activity, so, Zeman said, it would be something visitors could engage with year-round. She said it’s a great activity for families and kids.
“It teaches you fantastic real-world skills,” she said.
The first clue will be released Friday through CPKD’s Facebook page and website, www.cpkd.org.
