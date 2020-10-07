Carbondale Park District celebrates 80 years with geocaching series

CARBONDALE — In honor of its 80th birthday, the Carbondale Park District is inviting visitors to a special eight-week event exploring the city’s parks by finding temporarily hidden geocaches throughout its parks.

Geocaching is a hobby practiced around the world in which participants use basic geographic coordinates to locate hidden items, usually things left by previous geocachers. Sarah Zeman, aquatics coordinator for CPKD, is an avid geocacher, and saw the COVID-19 pandemic as the perfect time to set up a brief geocaching program. Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro agreed.

“We felt like this was a way that people could engage with the park district and still be safe,” Renfro said. When the pandemic put the district’s anniversary celebration plans on hold, Renfro and her team had to get creative on how to not just engage visitors, but also how to do so safely. She said this won't be a drive-by kind of activity.

“You are going to have to get out and walk around a bit,” Renfro said.