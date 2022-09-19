Carbondale Park District moving from Life Center to Lakeland School

Two Carbondale public entities are cooperating to give public recreation activities a new home in the community.

Carbondale Park District has entered into a short-term agreement to lease the former Lakeland School building from Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 as a site for many of the park district’s recreation programs. The building had, until this summer, been home to the school district’s administrative offices. Those offices were relocated to a renovated portion of Carbondale Middle School over the summer.

The move was a priority for the park district as the Life Center on Sunset Drive in Carbondale has become less-than-ideal for use because of structural concerns.

Originally, the facility on the west side of the community was constructed in 1967 as home to the Carbondale YMCA. The Carbondale Park District took possession of the building 1985 and has utilized the building’s indoor swimming pool and other spaces for recreation activities and other purposes including a child care center.

Carbondale Park District Executive Director Trey Anderson said the swimming pool and child care center have been closed for a number of years, leaving only office space and basement meeting rooms available. He said some of the drains under the basement floor have collapsed and seepage from rains was cause for frequent clean-ups, water damage and environmental concerns.

“Because of the financial realities of today, we weren't able to put the type of money and fix some of the long term issues at the Life Community Center,” Anderson said.

He said that when he reached out to the school district looking for a space for a staff retreat, the elementary district offered the former Lakeland School on Giant City Road and Anderson learned additional use of the building might be possible.

“This came about almost by accident. I reached out to Janice Pavelonis to see about renting the building and it just all happened naturally,” he explained.

Based on those initial conversations, the two districts have agreed on a short-term lease of the facility.

“The district wasn't looking to necessarily be a landlord or lease or rent the space,” said Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Superintendent Janice Pavelonis. “But when the park district reached out and said that they had an urgent need to find space, it began to make sense for us.”

The former Lakeland School will serve as home for a variety of recreational programs as well as some offices, while structural engineers and the park district board decide what to do with the Life Center, Anderson explained.

Anderson said, “We want to work with the engineer to see if there's if there's any avenue for us to seek grants or other funding to rehabilitate the building, but if not, I would imagine it would be demolished in the future.”

Both leaders of the park district and the school district said the arrangement is good stewardship of taxpayers’ money. Pavelonis said both organizations are about serving children in the city.

“The thought of having kids at Lakeland again and adults and community members being able being in and out of the building to use the big classrooms and space just made sense. Everybody's been super excited about it,” she said.

Anderson said even though the current agreement is a short-term lease, he is excited about the long-term possibilities.

“I feel like this is a win-win for both the organizations. It allows us to provide programming space and opportunities for the citizens of Carbondale at reduced cost for a building that's not going to be used anymore,” he said, adding that the park district will use the coming months to envision what the building might become. “It's hard to believe that it's not a good fit for us, but we need to see if it works well for us. If it does, we'll absolutely be interested in being a long-term owner of the building.”