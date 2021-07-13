Carbondale Park District’s Theater Camp teaches kids how to act

A few weeks ago, Olivia Coleman was just an 8-year-old from Chicago, spending her summer with family in Murphysboro.
After this week, she will be an accomplished playwright, set designer and actress — all because of the Carbondale Park District’s Theater Camp.
Coleman and 15 other elementary students have learned the basics of drama and theater production from park district staff and volunteers during the two-week long day camp.
Each day, campers have written scripts, explored blocking and fine-tuned their acting skills in preparation for the camp’s finale performance for family and friends Friday afternoon.
Carbondale Park District Recreation and Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Soto said participants spent last week writing and developing their own script — a drama involving researchers whose friends have been abducted by aliens and the ensuing efforts to rescue them — as well as crafting costumes and props. This week, campers are producing their own scenery, painting backdrops and rehearsing.
“The kids all brainstorm and each one adds things into the play,” she said, explaining that the entire camp is a collaborative project. “Early in the week, they learn each other’s names, come up with expectations and develop their own rules for the camp.”
She said activities including karaoke and lip syncing pushed campers overcome any initial shyness and helped them develop into actors.
“We do a lot of activities based on theater,” she said. “Our hope is that they really come out of their shells and this helps them develop some confidence and communication skills."
She added that the camp also has helped children adjust to being together with other children again.
Soto said, “I think it’s helped with social skills because of all of the time we’ve all been apart. This is bringing them back again with other kids.”
Together, the students wrote the script and ironed out all of the creative details for the play.
“They definitely all worked together and put a little bit of each kid’s ideas into the play,” Soto said. “They came up with the plot, the characters, the climax of the story, everything.”
For campers including Peyton Scott, 6, daughter of Monica and Michael Scott of Murphysboro, all of the details are important, especially when it comes to props and scenery.
“We’re making a lab for up on the stage so that the people can see how the lab is part of what we’re doing,” she said while painting a piece of scenery.
Coleman added, “The play is all about aliens; our friend goes missing and we have to go get her. Some of us are researchers and I am a human alien.”
Both Coleman and Scott said they have made new friends at the camp and have learned the ins and outs of the stage.
“It’s been really good because we’ve learned what you do when you make a play,” Coleman explained. “We wrote the play ourselves, but we had some help because some of us don’t have that many ideas.”
“It’s really been a lot of fun,” she added.