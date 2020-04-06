Carbondale Park District to close many facilities in response to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a news release sent Monday, the Carbondale Park District announced the closure of several facilities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The release said effective immediately all park district basketball courts, soccer, baseball and softball fields will be closed. The release said that shelters and barbecue areas will also be closed.

The release said while this is not something the district likes to do, at the moment it is the “smartest thing to do.”

According to the news release, the following are changes enacted through April 30:

All basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed.

The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed.

Life Community Center is closed. A staff person is available by phone Monday -Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm at 618-549-4222.

The Park District’s administrative offices at Hickory Lodge are closed to the public.

Hickory Ridge Golf Course is closed.

Parks will remain open. Individuals using the parks should comply with social distancing requirements.

Playgrounds are closed due to the increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

