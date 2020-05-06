Carbondale Park District to furlough 18 full-time employees due to revenue lost to COVID-19

The City of Carbondale also announced likely furloughs last month, but opted not to take them until tax receipts are received in the summer. City officials said this would give them a better idea of tax revenue loss, and would allow the city to tailor furloughs to actual revenue instead of future projections.

Renfro said the park district wasn’t able to do that. This is their peak time of year.

Renfro said the constantly moving target of who is allowed to do what and when and with how many people has made planning for the district’s busy season extremely challenging.

“It’s like you are doing financial planning in a vacuum,” she said.

This is putting a strain on the already burdened park district. In recent years, the park district has struggled with capped revenue — it relies on property taxes from Jackson County — but increasing costs of doing business. This has led to deferred maintenance on properties. The district and the City of Carbondale were in talks about merging some portion of the park’s operations with the city prior to the COVID-19 emergency.