Carbondale Park District to furlough 18 full-time employees due to revenue lost to COVID-19

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Park District has announced it will furlough 18 employees because of lost revenue due to COVID-19 closures.
In March and again in April, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a series of executive orders to cut down on the spread of the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus, limiting public gatherings and shuttering nonessential businesses.
As a result, all of the district’s revenue centers have been closed — namely the Hickory Ridge Golf Course and the LIFE Community Center. Hickory Ridge did reopen May 1 with modified play. The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed. The Park District’s Hickory Lodge offices are closed to the public.
A news release sent Wednesday says the park district “is implementing measures to ensure the financial stability of the agency.” The release said the pandemic has “significantly” impacted business, and because of this, 18 full-time employees are being furloughed beginning May 8. Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro said in an interview Wednesday that the furloughs will last 30 days, and — hopefully — end June 8.
Renfro said eight of those employees were furloughed entirely while the other 10 were furloughed for five days in the 30-day window. Renfro said these 18 full-timers make up the entirety of the district’s staff. The majority of the district’s seasonal hires weren’t made this year. Renfro said maintenance like mowing and general upkeep will continue during the furlough, though it will be harder to do without the help of seasonal workers.
The City of Carbondale also announced likely furloughs last month, but opted not to take them until tax receipts are received in the summer. City officials said this would give them a better idea of tax revenue loss, and would allow the city to tailor furloughs to actual revenue instead of future projections.
Renfro said the park district wasn’t able to do that. This is their peak time of year.
Renfro said the constantly moving target of who is allowed to do what and when and with how many people has made planning for the district’s busy season extremely challenging.
“It’s like you are doing financial planning in a vacuum,” she said.
This is putting a strain on the already burdened park district. In recent years, the park district has struggled with capped revenue — it relies on property taxes from Jackson County — but increasing costs of doing business. This has led to deferred maintenance on properties. The district and the City of Carbondale were in talks about merging some portion of the park’s operations with the city prior to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Wednesday news release also reminded citizens about the altered operations of the district’s operating properties. Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course is open, though with restrictions to maintain social distancing. The release said all basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed, as well as playgrounds. Parks are open, but the district asks visitors to practice social distancing.
The decision to furlough staff was not an easy one to make. But, Renfro said, it’s what was needed.
“We’re trying to respond proactively,” she said. She said she did not want to wait until things got really bad to try and make a move.
“We don’t want to get so far down the stream we can’t even swim back to the house,” she said.
