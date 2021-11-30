Carbondale Park District to host tree lighting ceremony

CARBONDALE — It’s the most wonderful time of year! The Carbondale Park District wants everyone to celebrate the winter holidays with lights.

On Friday, December 3, Carbondale Park District invites the public to a special tree lighting ceremony to kick off the first ever annual Hometown Holiday Light Show.

The ceremony will be held at the Carbondale Park District Hickory Lodge Administration Building on 1115 West Sycamore Street.

The Hometown Holiday Light Show will be available to the public following the December 3 tree lighting ceremony throughout the holiday season. The lights will be available each evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can walk or drive around the facility to see the lights and displays. Off street parking is available in back. Hot chocolate will be provided at the ceremony.

As part of the Hometown Holiday Light Show, we will have Gram the Night and Hickory Lodge Makers Market on December 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gram the Night is for all those photo enthusiasts who would love an Instagram-able worthy photo. There will be more than ten wonderful scenic picture taking opportunities set up for you and your family and friends to use.

Stop inside for the Hickory Lodge Makers Market, where local artists will be selling their crafts.

To get more information, see the Carbondale Park District’s website at https://cpkd.org.

— The Southern

