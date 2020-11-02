Carbondale partners with community foundation to establish fund for city-operated parks

CARBONDALE — In an effort to ensure parks under the control of the city are maintained, the Carbondale City Council last week approved the creation of a charitable fund that would benefit future improvements to city parks.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said in the last year, the City Council has batted around the idea of finding a way to supplement the city's budget used to make upgrades at the city’s parks. This has come on the tail of heated discussions about whether the city should absorb or merge operations with the financially struggling Carbondale Park District.
Recently, the city reassumed the care of Tatum Heights Park, Turley Park and Evergreen Park after the Carbondale Park District, a separate taxing body from the city, was unable to continue to maintain them.
To create the Carbondale Parks and Recreation Foundation Fund, the city reached out to the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.
“We’re here to provide services to both donors and nonprofits and to help people find the best ways to meet their philanthropic goals,” SICF CEO Byram Fager said of the group’s mission.
He said the City Council approached SICF after toying with starting a foundation from scratch.
“They generate more income than we would normally generate in the funds we have here at the city,” Williams said of the decision to partner with SICF. He said the investments the group places donations into have better returns than anything the city had access to, even with its 1.5% fee.
Williams said the SICF will manage the fund and the donations, and when projects come up for a city-owned park, the city will do the work and present receipts and receive reimbursement after the SICF approves the project.
Because this fund was set up so strictly, Fager said “it can’t be used to pave streets. It can’t be used to pay electric bills. It can’t be used to pay salaries.”
“They almost act as an independent party in this,” Williams said of SICF’s management. He said this oversight was another selling factor. Williams said current City Council members Lee Fronabarger, Carolyn Harvey and Adam Loos are overseeing the new fund. But, he wanted to be clear that the fund was not owned by the City of Carbondale. It simply is there to benefit part of its operations where parks are concerned.
The city put an initial investment of $1,000 into the new fund. The public can donate to the fund. Fager said there will be a donation page on the community foundation's website, sicf.org, sometime next week.
As the city moves forward with potentially bringing into its portfolio more of the parks currently managed by the Carbondale Park District, which would be maintained through the city’s funds, Williams said the fund will likely transition into more of a special project fund.
