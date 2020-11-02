Carbondale partners with community foundation to establish fund for city-operated parks

CARBONDALE — In an effort to ensure parks under the control of the city are maintained, the Carbondale City Council last week approved the creation of a charitable fund that would benefit future improvements to city parks.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said in the last year, the City Council has batted around the idea of finding a way to supplement the city's budget used to make upgrades at the city’s parks. This has come on the tail of heated discussions about whether the city should absorb or merge operations with the financially struggling Carbondale Park District.

Recently, the city reassumed the care of Tatum Heights Park, Turley Park and Evergreen Park after the Carbondale Park District, a separate taxing body from the city, was unable to continue to maintain them.

To create the Carbondale Parks and Recreation Foundation Fund, the city reached out to the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

“We’re here to provide services to both donors and nonprofits and to help people find the best ways to meet their philanthropic goals,” SICF CEO Byram Fager said of the group’s mission.

He said the City Council approached SICF after toying with starting a foundation from scratch.