Carbondale police are asking for the public’s help in locating a habitual runaway. Bryce Stang, 13, of Carbondale was last seen about 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 19 in the 600 block of North Allen Street.
Stang is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has brown eyes and short blond hair.
The teen was also missing on April 4, but was located the following day, only to walk away from a social service agency, leading to a new search. Carbondale police reported that Stang had been located again in a media release on April 14.
Anyone with information on Stang’s location, should call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200.
How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years
Monofilament fishing line: 600 years
Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years
Foamed plastic cups: 50 years
Straws: 200 years
Wet wipes: 100 years
6-pack holders: 450 years
Tin: 50 years
Tires: 2,000 years
Nylon fishing nets: 40 years
Nylon fabric: 30–40 years
Plastic bottles: 450 years
Cotton T-shirts: 6 months
Wool socks: 1–5 years
Synthetic fabric: over 100 years
Aluminum cans: 80–100 years
Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month
Orange peels: 6 months
Banana peels: up to 6 months
Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years
Rope: 3–14 months
Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years
Cotton gloves: 3 months
Latex gloves: several months to several years
Thread: 3–4 months
Paper waste: 2–6 weeks
Iron: several years
Food waste: several months to several years
Shoes: 25–40 years
Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years
Cardboard: 2 months
Train tickets: 2 weeks
Canvas: 1 year
Paper towels: 2–4 weeks
Waxed milk cartons: 3 months
Non-waxed cartons: 5 years
Disposable diapers: 500 years
Rubber bands: up to 1 year
Painted boards: 13 years
Lumber: 10–15 years
Plywood: 1–3 years
Batteries: 100 years
Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years
Leather: 50 years
Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years
Apple cores: 2 months
Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years
Glass: over 1 million years
Aluminum foil: never
Styrofoam: never
How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years
Monofilament fishing line: 600 years
Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years
Foamed plastic cups: 50 years
Straws: 200 years
Wet wipes: 100 years
6-pack holders: 450 years
Tin: 50 years
Tires: 2,000 years
Nylon fishing nets: 40 years
Nylon fabric: 30–40 years
Plastic bottles: 450 years
Cotton T-shirts: 6 months
Wool socks: 1–5 years
Synthetic fabric: over 100 years
Aluminum cans: 80–100 years
Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month
Orange peels: 6 months
Banana peels: up to 6 months
Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years
Rope: 3–14 months
Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years
Cotton gloves: 3 months
Latex gloves: several months to several years
Thread: 3–4 months
Paper waste: 2–6 weeks
Iron: several years
Food waste: several months to several years
Shoes: 25–40 years
Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years
Cardboard: 2 months
Train tickets: 2 weeks
Canvas: 1 year
Paper towels: 2–4 weeks
Waxed milk cartons: 3 months
Non-waxed cartons: 5 years
Disposable diapers: 500 years
Rubber bands: up to 1 year
Painted boards: 13 years
Lumber: 10–15 years
Plywood: 1–3 years
Batteries: 100 years
Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years
Leather: 50 years
Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years
Apple cores: 2 months
Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years
Glass: over 1 million years
Aluminum foil: never
Styrofoam: never
(618) 351-5036