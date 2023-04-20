Carbondale police are asking for the public’s help in locating a habitual runaway. Bryce Stang, 13, of Carbondale was last seen about 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 19 in the 600 block of North Allen Street.

Stang is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has brown eyes and short blond hair.

The teen was also missing on April 4, but was located the following day, only to walk away from a social service agency, leading to a new search. Carbondale police reported that Stang had been located again in a media release on April 14.

Anyone with information on Stang’s location, should call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200.

How long it takes 50 common items to decompose How long it takes 50 common items to decompose Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years Monofilament fishing line: 600 years Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years Foamed plastic cups: 50 years Straws: 200 years Wet wipes: 100 years 6-pack holders: 450 years Tin: 50 years Tires: 2,000 years Nylon fishing nets: 40 years Nylon fabric: 30–40 years Plastic bottles: 450 years Cotton T-shirts: 6 months Wool socks: 1–5 years Synthetic fabric: over 100 years Aluminum cans: 80–100 years Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month Orange peels: 6 months Banana peels: up to 6 months Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years Rope: 3–14 months Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years Cotton gloves: 3 months Latex gloves: several months to several years Thread: 3–4 months Paper waste: 2–6 weeks Iron: several years Food waste: several months to several years Shoes: 25–40 years Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years Cardboard: 2 months Train tickets: 2 weeks Canvas: 1 year Paper towels: 2–4 weeks Waxed milk cartons: 3 months Non-waxed cartons: 5 years Disposable diapers: 500 years Rubber bands: up to 1 year Painted boards: 13 years Lumber: 10–15 years Plywood: 1–3 years Batteries: 100 years Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years Leather: 50 years Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years Apple cores: 2 months Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years Glass: over 1 million years Aluminum foil: never Styrofoam: never How long it takes 50 common items to decompose Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years Monofilament fishing line: 600 years Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years Foamed plastic cups: 50 years Straws: 200 years Wet wipes: 100 years 6-pack holders: 450 years Tin: 50 years Tires: 2,000 years Nylon fishing nets: 40 years Nylon fabric: 30–40 years Plastic bottles: 450 years Cotton T-shirts: 6 months Wool socks: 1–5 years Synthetic fabric: over 100 years Aluminum cans: 80–100 years Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month Orange peels: 6 months Banana peels: up to 6 months Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years Rope: 3–14 months Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years Cotton gloves: 3 months Latex gloves: several months to several years Thread: 3–4 months Paper waste: 2–6 weeks Iron: several years Food waste: several months to several years Shoes: 25–40 years Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years Cardboard: 2 months Train tickets: 2 weeks Canvas: 1 year Paper towels: 2–4 weeks Waxed milk cartons: 3 months Non-waxed cartons: 5 years Disposable diapers: 500 years Rubber bands: up to 1 year Painted boards: 13 years Lumber: 10–15 years Plywood: 1–3 years Batteries: 100 years Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years Leather: 50 years Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years Apple cores: 2 months Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years Glass: over 1 million years Aluminum foil: never Styrofoam: never