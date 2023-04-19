Carbondale police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway. According to a media release Wednesday morning, Marcell Stevenson was last seen on Tuesday, April 11 in the 1400 block of North Illinois Ave. He often frequents the 700 block of South Rawlings Street.

Stevenson is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple and black sweatshirt and slide-style sandals.

Anyone with information about Stevenson is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

