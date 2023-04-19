LES O'DELL
The Southern
Carbondale police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway. According to a media release Wednesday morning, Marcell Stevenson was last seen on Tuesday, April 11 in the 1400 block of North Illinois Ave. He often frequents the 700 block of South Rawlings Street.
Stevenson is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple and black sweatshirt and slide-style sandals.
Anyone with information about Stevenson is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe
Amin Aaser, left, performs with his wife, Sana and daughter, Kauthar Noor, on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Amin Aaser, left, prepares with his wife, Sana, daughter, Kauthar Noor, middle, and son, Qasim, before going live on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream April 13 in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Amin Aaser, right, helps with production as with his wife, Sana and daughter, Kauthar Noor, perform on his special girls night edition of his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Amin Aaser, right, prepares with his wife, Sana and daughter, Kauthar Noor, before going live on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream April 13 in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Amin Aaser prays before going live on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream April 13 in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.
Amin Aaser performs on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Amin Aaser, right, performs on his nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sana Aaser performs with her daughter, Kauthar Noor, for a special girls night edition of her husband, Amin Aaser's nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Aaser has worked nearly every night of Ramadan to present a free online interactive program called Noor Kids Ramadan Camp for Muslim children ages 5-12 from countries around the world.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sana Aaser performs with her daughter, Kauthar Noor, for a special girls night edition of her husband Amin Aaser's nightly "Ramadan Camp" livestream on April 13.
