Carbondale police ask for help finding missing teen

CARBONDALE — Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Kyson Frye, 16, of Carbondale, was last seen at 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 400 block of South Washington Street and reported missing Nov. 30, police said.

Police describe Frye as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Frye was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and dark blue jean pants, police said.

Frye is believed to frequent the 500 block of South Rawlings Street in Carbondale, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

