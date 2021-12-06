 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carbondale police ask for help finding missing teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Kyson Frye

A photo of Kyson Frye.

 Provided

CARBONDALE — Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Kyson Frye, 16, of Carbondale, was last seen at 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 400 block of South Washington Street and reported missing Nov. 30, police said.

Police describe Frye as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Frye was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and dark blue jean pants, police said. 

Frye is believed to frequent the 500 block of South Rawlings Street in Carbondale, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News