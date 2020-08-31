Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs to retire

CARBONDLAE — After nearly 30 years with the Carbondale Police Department, Police Chief Jeff Grubbs will retire at the end of September.
A letter from Grubbs announcing his retirement was released by the city Monday.
“It has truly been an honor to serve as the Police Chief for the last six years and represent the men and women of the City of Carbondale Police Department,” Grubbs wrote. He spent his entire 29-year career with the Carbondale Police Department.
Grubbs served as interim chief of police for 13 months before being hired as the permanent chief on Sept. 15, 2015.
Grubbs succeeded controversial Chief Jody O’Guinn after his termination in August 2014.
In his retirement announcement, Grubbs addressed his department.
“My challenge for the Department members is to continue to work hard, continue to listen and continue to learn. Above all else, continue to do the right thing, even when it’s not the easiest or most popular thing to do,” Grubbs wrote.
Similarly, he addressed the community.
“My challenge for the community is to continue to be supportive of your police officers. Our police officers not only want your support, they need your support. Please become or continue to be active in your community.”
Grubbs said the city is left with one of the best, most highly trained departments in the state, if not the country.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, who hired Grubbs as one of his first acts of office, said he was sorry to see Grubbs go — really sorry.
“He’s going to be hard to replace,” Henry said.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said all leaders want to leave their organizations better than when they came to it.
“I'm proud of the work he's done in building relationships with so many of our community groups," Williams said of Grubbs in a written statement.
Henry said an interim chief will be announced by the city manager after Grubbs officially leaves office Sept. 30. Henry said he was not sure how long it would be until a new chief is officially hired.
“Given the state of our budget and that sort of thing we might just wait a while to make a hire,” Henry said, noting that the city currently projects between $2 million and $3 million in lost tax revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
