Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs to retire

Grubbs said the city is left with one of the best, most highly trained departments in the state, if not the country.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, who hired Grubbs as one of his first acts of office, said he was sorry to see Grubbs go — really sorry.

“He’s going to be hard to replace,” Henry said.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said all leaders want to leave their organizations better than when they came to it.

“I'm proud of the work he's done in building relationships with so many of our community groups," Williams said of Grubbs in a written statement.

Henry said an interim chief will be announced by the city manager after Grubbs officially leaves office Sept. 30. Henry said he was not sure how long it would be until a new chief is officially hired.

“Given the state of our budget and that sort of thing we might just wait a while to make a hire,” Henry said, noting that the city currently projects between $2 million and $3 million in lost tax revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

