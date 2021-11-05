Carbondale Police Department hires mental health advocate

CARBONDALE — The Police Department has hired a mental health advocate to help connect the community to resources and assist officers on calls.

Laterriea Martin, the advocate, is a Carbondale native and said she hopes to connect people to resources they need.

Martin has a master's degree in social work. She previously worked as a Youth Victims Advocate for the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center.

Martin said a lot of her work involves not only connecting clients to resources like Centerstone, but ensuring they know the next steps in the process.

“A lot of situations, clients are lost after being admitted to an institution. So they'll be released, and they're not sure what to do afterwards,” Martin said. “And so, after that crisis situation, I'm able to help them follow up on the resources that they need.”

Martin said she hopes to build more cohesiveness with all the agencies in the community. Overall, she is here to help those in crisis.

“I'm here to be that person that helps them when they're in a crisis situation. Sometimes people just need that one person ... to reassure them that someone's looking out for them,” Martin said.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the department is customizing the job responsibilities of the mental health advocate, but overall the position is meant to support police officers and their responses to mental health related calls.

“Hopefully, they will accomplish helping people in need in the community and recognizing that they're able to provide some wraparound services to follow up with them to make sure, for instance, that maybe they're making contact with primary physicians or getting their needed medications, if that's the case, or again, referrals to other services that may be beneficial to them,” Reno said.

Reno said this is a brand new position for the city.

“It's really an initiative to enhance the services we provide to the citizens of Carbondale and just recognizing where the needs are. And we know that there are a large number of people that are suffering from mental health related issues or you know, incidents, and we want to be able to respond in the best way that we can,” Reno said.

